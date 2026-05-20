Nvidia (NVDA) Valuation Fears Grow

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( newswir ) a trusted platform for investing ideas including AI stocks issues UK market commentary from deVere Group.

Nvidia (Nasdaq: NVDA) earnings - out on Wednesday after the bell - are expected to be strong again, but investors are increasingly questioning whether the chip giant's towering valuation can continue to withstand pressure from bond markets and elevated yields, says the CEO of global financial advisory deVere Group.

Markets are heading into Nvidia's latest results with expectations once again set exceptionally high after a relentless rally driven by demand for AI and tech infrastructure.

Nigel Green says investors are right to expect another blockbuster set of numbers. But he warns that even the strongest earnings growth may struggle to fully offset mounting valuation concerns in the current macro environment.

Nvidia has become the defining stock of the AI and tech boom, with investors pouring capital into companies seen as central to the next phase of computing infrastructure.

But, Nigel Green says, markets are now entering a more complicated phase where exceptional operational performance alone may no longer guarantee uninterrupted upside.

The deVere CEO notes that Treasury yields and bond market volatility are becoming increasingly influential in determining sentiment toward high-growth tech companies.

He says the company's earnings will still likely reinforce the structural strength of the AI buildout currently underway across global economies.

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