MENAFN - ACN NewsWire) Doubleview Commences Advanced 2026 Exploration and Technical Program at the Hat Polymetallic Project

Vancouver, British Columbia--(ACN Newswire - May 20, 2026) - Doubleview Gold Corp. (TSXV: DBG) (OTCQB: DBLVF) (WKN: A1W038) (the "Company or "Doubleview) is pleased to announce the start of its most advanced exploration, environmental, metallurgical, and technical work program to date at its Hat polymetallic deposit, located in northwestern British Columbia.

The 2026 field season has started a coordinated program designed to support ongoing technical studies, advance project understanding, and provide additional geological, metallurgical, environmental, and engineering data for future study stages, including potential Pre-Feasibility Study and Feasibility Study work.

The initial phase of the program includes preparation and shipment of approximately 14 tonnes of mineralized sample material for metallurgical test work. Details of the metallurgical program, including sample selection, test objectives, laboratory work, and expected scope of study, will be announced in a future news release. The work may require several months to complete.

Doubleview has also started the installation of weather monitoring stations to support environmental baseline and hydrological studies. These stations will collect site-specific data to assist with water balance work, climate records, hydrological interpretation, and future project planning.

The Company, as part of its collection of high quality data for engineering, infrastructure planning, environmental assessment and other technical studies, will prepare detailed topographical surface maps of the Hat Property and nearby areas for use in engineering, infrastructure planning, environmental assessment, and future technical studies, including possible Pre-Feasibility and Feasibility level work.

Drilling Program

Doubleview expects to begin drilling immediately as part of the 2026 exploration program. The planned drilling has several objectives:

Infill drilling within selected areas of the deposit to improve block model confidence.

Additional drilling in areas where the geologic model is weak.

Step-out and perimeter drilling in areas where possible extensions of the deposit are highlighted by geology, geophysics, previous drilling, and current interpretation.

Collection of additional technical data to support resource modelling, metallurgical interpretation, and future engineering studies.

The drilling program will almost certainly provide critical data that will allow promotion of certain mineral resources from lower confidence categories to higher confidence categories such as, for instance, upgrades of Inferred mineral resources to Indicated mineral resources, and possibly, even boost the Measured mineral resources.

The step-out and perimeter drilling will test areas adjacent to the known deposit where the geological model indicates expansion potential and yield data vital to mine planning

Doubleview is well funded to carry out the planned 2026 program. The Company currently has more than C$13 million in cash and no debt, giving it the financial strength to proceed with the above-outlined program of metallurgy, drilling, environmental and hydrological studies, detailed topographical mapping, and engineering support work.

Farshad Shirvani, President and CEO of Doubleview, stated:

"The Hat Project has reached an important technical stage. This season is not only about drilling more metres. It is about collecting essential data for metallurgical, environmental, engineering, topographic, hydrologic, and mineral resource confirmation. The 14 tonne metallurgical sample, the weather stations, the detailed topographic work, and the planned drilling program are all part of a broadened technical approach to move the Hat Project forward in a disciplined and responsible manner."

Mr. Shirvani continued:

"The Hat deposit is a large polymetallic system with robust proven potential for copper, gold, cobalt, scandium and other critical and precious metals. Our work in the 2026 season will improve the quality of our extensive database and support the next stages of technical studies. We intend to continue advancing the project with quality technical work and responsible exploration practices."

Technical and Study Objectives

The 2026 program is expected to contribute to several key technical areas, including:

Mineral resource confidence and possible category conversion.

Deposit expansion as supported by the geological model.

Metallurgical test work on a large sample.

Environmental and hydrological baseline data collection.

Detailed topographical mapping.

Engineering and infrastructure planning.

Future Pre-Feasibility and Feasibility level work.

The Company cautions investors that a decision to proceed to a Pre-Feasibility Study or Feasibility Study will require appropriate technical, economic, environmental, and corporate review.

Doubleview maintains a website at .

Qualified Persons:

Erik Ostensoe, P. Geo., a consulting geologist, and Doubleview's Qualified Person with respect to the Hat Project as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed, and approved the technical contents of this news release. He is not independent of Doubleview as he is a shareholder in the company.

Brief Summary of PEA Results

On March 2, 2026, Doubleview announced positive PEA results for the Hat Project, which were clarified on March 23, 2026. On April 14, 2026, the Company announced the filing on SEDAR of the independent National Instrument 43-101 technical report titled "Preliminary Economic Assessment of the Hat Polymetallic Project, British Columbia, Canada."

The PEA outlined strong project economics, including an after-tax NPV(5%) of C$6.73 billion and an IRR of 23% at consensus metal prices. At spot metal prices, the PEA reported an after-tax NPV(5%) of C$13.53 billion and an IRR of 39%.

The PEA also included a scenario with scandium and the associated processing circuit. Under this scenario, the PEA reported an after-tax NPV(5%) of C$7.27 billion and an IRR of 19% at consensus metal prices, and an after-tax NPV(5%) of C$14.85 billion and an IRR of 32% at spot metal prices.

About the Hat Project

The Hat Project is a polymetallic copper-gold-cobalt-scandium project located in northwestern British Columbia. The project hosts a porphyry-style mineralized system and has been the subject of extensive drilling, geological modelling, metallurgical work, and technical studies. Doubleview continues to advance the Hat Project through exploration, technical evaluation, metallurgical test work, and environmental baseline programs.

About Doubleview Gold Corp

Doubleview Gold Corp., a mineral resource exploration and development company, is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, and is publicly traded on the TSX-Venture Exchange (TSXV: DBG), (OTCQB: DBLVF), (WKN: A1W038), (FSE: 1D4). Doubleview identifies, acquires and finances precious and base metal exploration projects in North America, particularly in British Columbia. Doubleview increases shareholder value through acquisition and exploration of quality gold, copper and silver properties and the application of advanced state-of-the-art exploration methods. The Company's portfolio of strategic properties provides diversification and mitigates investment risks.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Farshad Shirvani, M.Sc. Geology

President & Chief Executive Officer

For further information please contact:

Doubleview Gold Corp

Vancouver, BC Farshad Shirvani

President & CEO

T: (604) 678-9587

E: ...

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information." In particular references to the private placement and future work programs or expectations on the quality or results of such work programs are subject to risks associated with operations on the property, exploration activity generally, equipment limitations and availability, as well as other risks that we may not be currently aware of. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes statements regarding the Company's planned 2026 exploration program, drilling, metallurgical test work, environmental and hydrological studies, topographical mapping, future technical studies, possible mineral resource category conversion, possible deposit expansion, and future project advancement.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which might cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ from those expressed or implied by such information. These risks include exploration risk, metallurgical risk, permitting risk, financing risk, market risk, regulatory risk, weather-related delays, availability of contractors and equipment, laboratory timing, and the risk that drilling or technical work will not produce the expected results.

Mineral resource category conversion is not assured. Additional drilling does not guarantee conversion of Inferred mineral resources to Indicated mineral resources or Indicated mineral resources to Measured mineral resources. Step-out drilling does not guarantee expansion of the deposit. Future technical studies, including any Pre-Feasibility Study or Feasibility Study, remain subject to further work, financing, regulatory review, and technical results.

The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities laws.







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