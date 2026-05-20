(BUSINESS WIRE )--BeOne Medicines Ltd. (“BeOne”) (Nasdaq: ONC; HKEX: 06160; SSE: 688235), a global oncology company, today launched One Save Changes Everything, a campaign that uses soccer as a lens to recognize the scientific, clinical, and human moments that matter in cancer care. The campaign launches with goalkeeping legends, including former U.S. Men's National Team goalkeeper Tim Howard. The initiative is backed by a $300,000 community commitment for the installation of soccer mini-pitches near cancer treatment centers with the U.S. Soccer Foundation, and BeOne colleague‐driven charitable support across the world.

John V. Oyler, Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO, BeOne Medicines, said:

“Just like soccer is defined by save after save, progress in cancer is built moment by moment – in the lab, in the clinic, and in the communities where patients and families face it every day. 'One Save Changes Everything' was created to recognize the researchers who pursue targets others may have overlooked, the clinicians who act under pressure, the caregivers who show up without recognition, and the patients whose resilience fuels it all. BeOne was built for those moments: to be ready, to move with urgency, and to make sure progress reaches patients wherever they are. That belief drives everything we do.”

A Personal Connection to Cancer

A global soccer legend, Howard's 16 saves against Belgium in 2014 – the most in international soccer history – are more than a record. They are the literal expression of the One Save Changes Everything campaign's central belief: that preparation, presence, and the refusal to yield, applied moment after moment, can change the outcome of the most consequential events.

Howard's connection to the campaign runs deeper than the sport. When he was 11, his grandfather was diagnosed with cancer. The ordinary evenings that followed – shared dinners, quiet walks, simply being present – he now recognizes as some of these moments.

Former U.S. Men's National Team goalkeeper Tim Howard said:

“The moments that matter most aren't always the ones people see. When my grandfather was sick, what stuck with me was our family showing up for him – quietly, consistently, and when it counted. Watching them taught me that being present, prepared, and willing to act can change everything. Partnering with BeOne feels natural because that's how they show up for patients: every day, around the world, when it counts.”

Additional international goalkeepers will be announced to support the campaign alongside Tim Howard, along with voices from the cancer community that reflect BeOne's global footprint.

Turning Purpose into Action

True to BeOne's belief that purpose must translate into action, One Save Changes Everything extends beyond storytelling through a partnership with the U.S. Soccer Foundation. BeOne will fund the installation of soccer mini-pitches, creating spaces for movement, connection, and moments of normalcy for families affected by cancer.

Ed Foster-Simeon, President & CEO, U.S. Soccer Foundation said:

“Soccer has a unique ability to bring joy and connection in the most difficult moments. Placing mini-pitches near cancer centers creates permanent, accessible spaces for the families who need them most. We're proud to partner with BeOne to create meaningful places for families to play.”

BeOne Colleagues Join One Save Changes Everything

BeOne's more than 12,000 colleagues spanning six continents are the engine behind the donation commitment. For every hour an employee volunteers to support their community during the campaign period, BeOne will convert those hours into charitable dollars toward the $300,000 total to support the U.S. Soccer Foundation and other nonprofit organizations across the world.

One Save Changes Everything launches around the world today. Learn more at BeOneSave.

About BeOne Medicines

BeOne Medicines is a global oncology company that is discovering and developing innovative treatments for cancer patients worldwide. With a portfolio spanning hematology and solid tumors, BeOne is expediting development of its diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics through its internal capabilities and collaborations. The Company has a growing global team spanning six continents who are driven by scientific excellence and exceptional speed to reach more patients than ever before.

To learn more about BeOne, please visit and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and Instagram.

About Tim Howard

Tim Howard is one of the most accomplished goalkeepers in U.S. soccer history. He represented the U.S. Men's National Team from 2002 to 2017 and set the FIFA World Cup record for most saves in a single match with 16 saves against Belgium in 2014 – a record that still stands. Howard played professionally for Manchester United, Everton, and the Colorado Rapids, among other clubs, over a career spanning more than two decades. He is currently a broadcaster and analyst and serves as the U.S. campaign partner for One Save Changes Everything.

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