RAJIVIKA Empowering Rural Women Across Rajasthan: CM Bhajan Lal Sharma

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, May 20 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Wednesday interacted with women associated with RAJIVIKA during the Village Development Chaupal programme held in Chudada village of Kushalgarh in Banswara district.

He said that RAJIVIKA had emerged as a role model for women's empowerment, enabling rural women to engage in enterprises worth lakhs and crores of rupees.

The initiative, he said, was not only creating employment opportunities but was also bringing about major social transformation in rural areas.

The Chief Minister stated that the state government was working with unwavering commitment, in line with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for the welfare of women, youth, farmers and labourers.

He said that the development of villages, tehsils, districts, the state and the nation could only be ensured through the upliftment of these sections of society.

He added that the Prime Minister had taken several landmark initiatives to ensure women's economic empowerment and dignified living.

Campaigns and schemes such as Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, construction of household toilets, LPG connections under the Ujjwala Yojana, the Har Ghar Nal Se Jal initiative and Jan Dhan bank accounts had contributed significantly to improving the lives of women and girls.

Highlighting efforts to strengthen women's leadership, the Chief Minister said that the Prime Minister had introduced the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, which provides 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state Legislative Assemblies.

He alleged that despite efforts to further strengthen the legislation, opposition parties prevented the Bill from being passed in Parliament due to political considerations.

He further said that the“double-engine government” remained fully committed to women's welfare.

Under the MAA Voucher Scheme, women are being provided free sonography services. More than 1.3 million bicycles and over 44,000 scooters have been distributed among girls to promote empowerment.

Under the Matru Vandana Yojana, financial assistance has been increased from Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,500, while the Lado Protsahan Yojana provides savings bonds worth Rs 1.5 lakh on the birth of a girl child.

In addition, free sanitary napkins have been distributed among more than 10 million women and girls.

The Chief Minister said that the Lakhpati Didi Scheme had continuously improved women's standard of living and had become a symbol of self-reliance.

More than 2.2 million women across the state have been trained under the scheme, of whom over 1.7 million have become“Lakhpati Didis”.

Women in Dungarpur and Banswara have also actively participated in the initiative.

He encouraged women to join Rajivika groups and motivate others to do the same, emphasising that even small investments could help achieve big dreams.

He also remarked that India's cultural heritage holds a unique identity globally and praised tribal communities for preserving Rajasthan's rich traditions.

He reaffirmed that the development of tribal villages and hamlets remained a top priority of the government.

During the programme, the Chief Minister interacted with women associated with Rajivika and distributed cheques to members of various Self-Help Groups (SHGs).

Acting on a request by Van Dhan Manager Vidhika, he directed the District Collector to establish a CLF (Cluster Level Federation) workshop for Rajivika women in Banswara.

He also instructed officials to set up a product packaging unit following a request by Cluster Manager Dharmishta Pandya.

Earlier, local artists welcomed the Chief Minister with traditional tribal folk dances. He was also felicitated with a traditional tribal bandi and a bow and arrow.

The event was attended by Tribal Area Development Minister Babulal Kharadi, Revenue Minister Hemant Meena, MLAs Kailash Chandra Meena and Shankar Lal Decha, along with public representatives, government officials and a large number of women and villagers.

Women associated with Rajivika also shared their experiences during the programme.

Gunvati Ninama, Van Dhan Manager, said:“I manufacture organic and chemical-free products. Today, I earn between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000 per month. Joining Rajivika gave me the opportunity to move forward and grow.”

“After receiving training as a Business Correspondent Sakhi (BC Sakhi), I now facilitate transactions worth over Rs 15 lakh and earn nearly Rs 15,000 every month. People in my area no longer need to stand in long bank queues. I appeal to all women to join these groups and move towards progress,” said Nirmala, BC Sakhi.

“Rajivika has given me a new identity. People now recognise me as a 'Lakhpati Didi'. Around 8,200 women are associated with my cluster,” said Dharmishta Pandya, Cluster Manager.