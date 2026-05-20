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Bitcoin Forecast Today 20/05: Wait For Bounce (Video&Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- The Bitcoin market continues to hang around the 50-day EMA on Tuesday, which is an area that I would expect a little bit of support from. Not only due to the 50-day EMA, but the fact that we are sitting right around the $76,000 level, an area that previously had been important resistance.
I think I do, but waiting a day or 2 is not going to be that big of a deal because I do believe eventually, we go much higher, perhaps even to the $84,000 level. I remain bullish, but you have to be patient to get that opportunity.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewReady to trade Bitcoin forecasts & predictions? We've shortlisted the best MT4 crypto brokers in the industry for you
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