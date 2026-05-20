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PM Modi, Finland PM Petteri Orpo Discuss Digitalisation, AI And Sustainability

PM Modi, Finland PM Petteri Orpo Discuss Digitalisation, AI And Sustainability


2026-05-20 02:11:56
(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, May 20 (KNN) Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Prime Minister of Finland Petteri Orpo on the sidelines of the 3rd India-Nordic Summit in Oslo on 19 May 2026.

The two leaders reviewed progress under the India-Finland Strategic Partnership in Digitalization and Sustainability and stressed stronger collaboration among industry, research institutions and academia. They highlighted sustainability and digitalisation as key drivers of future economic growth.

Discussions covered cooperation in trade and investment, digitalisation, artificial intelligence, 5G/6G, quantum technologies, space, renewable energy, circular economy, innovation, education, mobility and people-to-people ties.

Both sides welcomed the continued growth in bilateral trade in goods and services despite global challenges and reaffirmed their commitment to doubling bilateral trade by 2030.

They also noted the expanding presence of Indian and Finnish technology companies in each other's markets through partnerships and business operations. Finland appreciated the contribution of Indian professionals to its technology sector.

The leaders also announced that India and Finland will jointly host the World Circular Economy Forum 2026 in Gandhinagar in September 2026.

(KNN Bureau)

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KNN India

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