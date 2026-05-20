Biomednewsbreaks - Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: SCNI) Appoints Eilon Elmalem As Head Of Yavne CDMO Facility
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About Scinai Immunotherapeutics
Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: SCNI) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative immunology therapies. The Company is advancing a pipeline of therapeutic candidates licensed from the Max Planck Society and from PinCell S.r.l.
Scinai also owns Scinai Biopharma Services Ltd., a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), providing development and manufacturing services to biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies.
NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to SCNI are available in the company's newsroom at
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