Biomednewsbreaks - Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: SCNI) Appoints Eilon Elmalem As Head Of Yavne CDMO Facility

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Scinai Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ: SCNI) announced the appointment of Eilon Elmalem as site head of its wholly owned subsidiary Scinai Biopharma Services' Yavne CDMO facility, effective June 14, 2026. Elmalem, who has supported the company as an external consultant for the past two years, brings more than two decades of biotechnology and pharmaceutical operations experience and will oversee site operations and engineering activities as Scinai continues expanding its contract development and manufacturing platform.

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About Scinai Immunotherapeutics

Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: SCNI) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative immunology therapies. The Company is advancing a pipeline of therapeutic candidates licensed from the Max Planck Society and from PinCell S.r.l.

Scinai also owns Scinai Biopharma Services Ltd., a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), providing development and manufacturing services to biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to SCNI are available in the company's newsroom at

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