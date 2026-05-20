Baradar Says IEA Committed To Expanding Facilities For Investors

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar says the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) is committed to providing opportunities and facilities for domestic and foreign investors in construction projects.

Baradar laid the foundation stone of the Lajward Residential Complex in northern Balkh province, his office said in a statement.

Speaking at the ceremony, he said the IEA has given special attention to achieving economic self-reliance, attracting domestic and foreign investment and implementing infrastructure projects, noting that the Lajward Complex is a good example of these efforts.

He added that alongside the ongoing implementation of major projects across the country, including the Qosh Tepa project, industrial factories, highways, electricity generation and other sectors, practical work was also underway in urban development through the finalisation and implementation of master plans.

He described cooperation between the government and the private sector as essential for economic stability and the reconstruction of the country, and assured full support from the IEA.

He also encouraged investors to expand their investments in the construction sector as well as other fields.

Baradar said that during his visit to Balkh, he would inspect commercial ports to ensure 24-hour services and that all departments provide export and import services without delay.

He added that officials from various sectoral institutions were accompanying him during the visit to closely assess and address existing challenges, needs, and issues related to the current economic momentum, development activities, and port operations in Balkh.

The Lajward Residential Complex will involve a private-sector investment of US$150 million.

Approximately 1,448 apartments will be constructed to modern standards, and around 7,000 jobs will be created for citizens.

The complex will be built on approximately 10.5 acres of land and will include commercial and healthcare facilities, schools, green spaces, a mosque, recreational and sports facilities, and other essential amenities.

kk/sa