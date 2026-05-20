FMM Strengthens Position As Qatar's Leading Inte-Grated FM Partner

MENAFN - Gulf Times) FMM has emerged as one of Qatar's leading integrated facility management companies, delivering services across critical sectors including aviation, healthcare, education, transportation, and infrastructure. Since its establishment as a joint venture between Qatar Airways and Ferrovial, the company has built a strong reputation for operational excellence, innovation, safety, and sustainability.

Under the leadership of Irene Vidal, FMM has expanded its capabilities through advanced technologies such as virtual reality train-ing, robotics, drone-assisted operations, and AI-driven initiatives, while maintaining a strong focus on workforce development and long-term client partnerships.

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In this interview, Vidal discusses FMM's evolution, its role in supporting globally recognized facilities such as Hamad International Airport, the company's innovation strategy, and how technology, sustainability, and people continue to shape the future of facility management in Qatar.

Excerpts:

Q: Since its establishment in 2012 as a joint venture between Qatar Airways and Ferrovial, how has FMM evolved in terms of scale, capability, and market positioning?

A: FMM was founded with a singular mandate: to deliver world-class facility management to what would become the world's best airport. That founding ambition has defined everything since. Over twelve years, the company has grown into Qatar's most diversi-fied integrated FM operator - more than 4,600 professionals serving aviation, healthcare, rail, infrastructure, education, and major commercial developments.

Innovation has been central to that evolution. FMM has introduced virtual reality training platforms, drone-assisted cleaning, BIM technology integration, and robotic systems across its operations. The company holds the most recognised awards and certifica-tions in the regional FM industry and maintains rigorous welfare standards through periods of operational stress. A dedicated sus-tainability division is now operational, and a comprehensive AI implementation programme is advancing across departments.

FMM's market positioning is clear. The company competes on quality, transparency, and long-term partnership - not on price-led, manpower-only contracts. Today's FMM is not simply larger than the company founded over a decade ago; it is more capable, more structured, and better positioned for the decade ahead.

Q: What do you see as FMM's defining competitive advantage in Qatar's facility management sector today?

A: FMM's competitive position rests on four reinforcing pillars. The first is technical depth and critical infrastructure expertise - managing assets where failure is not an option demands contingency protocols that are live, tested, and continuously updated. Smart monitoring tools ensure proactive, around-the-clock service rather than reactive response.

The second is safety culture and genuine investment in people. FMM's safety standards consistently exceed industry best practice, and its welfare policy - encompassing continuous training, fair conditions, and structured professional development - translates directly into high retention and deeply experienced site teams.

The third is sectoral breadth. FMM operates across healthcare, education, transport, oil and gas, and public infrastructure. Each sector carries its own technical and regulatory demands; performing successfully across all of them generates cross-sector learning that continuously sharpens performance.

The fourth is client-centric flexibility. FMM does not present a fixed catalogue. It begins with a thorough understanding of each cli-ent's requirements and builds from there - adapting scope, service levels, and commercial structures accordingly, with environ-mentally responsible methodologies embedded throughout.

Q: How has working with flagship clients such as Hamad International Airport shaped FMM's operational standards and global reputation?

A: Operating at the World's Best Airport for over a decade has fundamentally shaped FMM as an organisation. An international gateway of that calibre is measured against the most demanding global benchmarks - across more than one million square metres of daily cleaning and hundreds of thousands of maintenance tasks annually - all while sustaining an exemplary safety record.

What defines this relationship beyond scale, however, is its depth. Over more than ten years, FMM and Hamad International Airport have built a genuine partnership grounded in shared objectives and a mutual commitment to five-star passenger experience at every touchpoint. Being recognised as the FM partner behind a consistently world-ranked facility is a credential that cannot be bought. It has positioned FMM not as a service contractor, but as a trusted long-term operational partner - the standard the company applies across every client it serves.

Q: How do you balance operational efficiency with long-term strategic transformation in a business as dynamic as facility man-agement?

A: The tension between running an operation today and transforming it for tomorrow is real. At FMM, it is resolved through two dis-ciplines. The first is financial clarity: strategic investment must be funded by operational performance, which means daily operations are protected first. Teams maintain full completion of planned maintenance, zero penalty records, and consistently high client satis-faction scores - not as secondary targets, but as the foundation that makes transformation possible.

The second discipline is pace. Not every environment absorbs change at the same speed. FMM adapts the sequencing of transfor-mation to each client's operational reality rather than applying a uniform rollout. Efficiency and strategic transformation are not op-posing forces; at FMM, they are two expressions of the same commitment to excellence.

Q: FMM has introduced innovations such as virtual reality-based training and robotics integration. What motivated this push toward digital transformation in facility management?

A: The motivation is straightforward: companies that wait for clients to demand technology will always be followers. FMM formalised its Innovation Programme in 2019 because the operational gains were visible before the market was asking for them.

The virtual reality training platform is the clearest example. Training thousands of operatives in active, safety-sensitive environments was slow, disruptive, and inconsistent. A digital solution mirroring exact on-site conditions - accessible before personnel arrived on location - reduced training time by nearly a third, improved knowledge retention significantly, and eliminated the need to oc-cupy critical client areas during induction.

Robotic and autonomous cleaning systems and drone technology are now deployed on selected projects, delivering greater preci-sion while enabling skilled staff to focus on higher-value tasks. The introduction of an Annual Internal Innovation Award reinforced a cultural shift: frontline employees began independently generating operational improvements in maintenance monitoring, environ-mental management, and service delivery. These solutions came from FMM's own people - and that is precisely the point.

Q: How do you ensure that innovation translates into measurable efficiency, cost savings, and service quality for clients?

A: Every technology FMM considers must pass a single test before commitment: what is the measurable outcome for the client, the operation, and the environment? If the answer is not specific and verifiable, the technology does not advance.

The results are concrete. Robotic cleaning systems have improved output by thirty percent while substantially reducing water con-sumption. Drone-assisted access to difficult surfaces has cut related workplace incidents by ninety percent and reduced task time by more than two-thirds. The company's electric fleet eliminates seven tonnes of carbon emissions per vehicle annually, and bat-tery-operated equipment has removed diesel fumes from operations entirely.

The principle is consistent across every initiative: pilot with rigour, measure honestly, scale only what performs. That sequence protects clients from unproven solutions and ensures that when FMM presents an innovation, the evidence is already real.

Q: Sustainability is a key pillar of Qatar National Vision 2030. How is FMM aligning its operations to contribute to this national goal?

A: FMM approaches Qatar National Vision 2030 as a strategic commitment, not a compliance exercise. In 2026, the company es-tablished a dedicated Sustainability Services division - making FMM the first facility management company in Qatar to offer green building advisory, energy efficiency consulting, and environmental reporting as structured commercial services.

The division is built around four pillars: Energy Auditing, Green Building Certifications, GHG Accounting and Carbon Management, and Energy Management - each designed for facility-intensive environments including airports, metro systems, healthcare, educa-tion, and commercial assets. At the operational level, monthly waste tracking, smart energy management, responsible cleaning pro-grammes, and a fleet transition to zero-emission transport generate measurable environmental outcomes reported transparently to every client. FMM's reporting capability actively supports clients' own sustainability obligations - not only the company's.

Q: FMM is the first FM company in Qatar to introduce electric vehicles for employees. What other green initiatives are you cur-rently prioritizing?

A: Adopting locally assembled electric vehicles demonstrated that FMM's environmental commitment is operational, not aspiration-al. Current initiatives extend that intent across every dimension of the business.

Conventional fuel-powered cleaning equipment is being phased out entirely in favour of battery-operated alternatives, reducing both emissions and noise. Drone technology is expanding capacity to clean difficult-to-access surfaces with a fraction of the water pre-viously required. Smart energy management systems and targeted lighting upgrades are reducing consumption across managed facilities, with performance monitored continuously. Certified eco-friendly cleaning agents have replaced conventional products, single-use materials have been eliminated where reusable alternatives exist, and waste-tracking is embedded in daily operations across all projects.

FMM is also advancing a paperless initiative across all internal processes - digitalising purchase orders, work approvals, and operational reporting - reducing environmental footprint while improving accuracy and traceability. Underpinning all of this is an Annual Environmental Champions programme that formally recognises staff delivering measurable sustainability outcomes from the ground up. Lasting change comes from people who are engaged, empowered, and accountable.

Q: How do you integrate waste management, energy efficiency, and environmental responsibility into day-to-day operations across different sectors?

A: Integration is achieved by embedding sustainability into core operational systems - scheduling, procurement, and performance expectations - so that it becomes standard practice rather than a separately managed programme.

In aviation, complete waste recycling has been achieved and thousands of conventional light fittings converted to energy-efficient alternatives. Precision chemical dispensing systems eliminate overconsumption of cleaning agents, reusable materials have re-placed single-use products, and automated building management controls reduce energy demand without compromising occupant comfort. In healthcare, biodegradable materials and specialist waste disposal protocols address environmental and infection con-trol requirements simultaneously. Every sector operates under a tailored environmental management plan, measured against defined targets and reported transparently. That accountability is what converts intention into outcome.

Q: FMM works across education, healthcare, hospitality, retail, and infrastructure. How do you tailor your service delivery model to such diverse sectors?

A: The operating environment changes with every sector. The standard does not. FMM's delivery model is built on a fixed, non-negotiable performance framework - complete planned maintenance, zero safety incidents, full client accountability - then adapted to the specific technical and regulatory conditions each environment demands.

In healthcare, every cleaning protocol is built around international infection control standards, with real-time monitoring verifying hygiene levels and zero tolerance for error. In education, large multi-building campuses with overlapping academic schedules re-quire precise workflow coordination to avoid disruption. In national transit infrastructure, critical maintenance must be completed within narrow operational windows - delivered through careful planning, specialist equipment, and the kind of rapid execution that only sustained experience builds. FMM's advantage is that this intelligence has been developed through direct, long-term opera-tional exposure - not adapted from a generic model.

“If facility management in Qatar comes to be seen as a profession worthy of pride, that will have been something worth doing”

Q: What role do strategic partnerships, especially with government and semi-government entities, play in FMM's long-term growth strategy?

A: They are the mechanism through which FMM operates at the centre of what matters most to Qatar's development. Partnerships with national infrastructure authorities, healthcare organisations, transit networks, and major development entities give FMM not simply contracts, but a position at the heart of facilities that define Qatar's international reputation and serve millions of people daily.

The compounding nature of these relationships is central to FMM's strategy. Expertise built in aviation FM creates credibility in transit. Proven healthcare delivery opens doors in education. Each partnership, performed to the highest standard, becomes the foundation for the next. Long-term growth does not depend on finding new clients - it depends on earning deeper trust with the right ones, and ensuring that as Qatar's most significant facilities grow and evolve, FMM grows with them.

Q: You have been recognized as“Female FM Leader of the Year”, the“Top 10 CEOs in Qatar” and one of the“Most Influential Entrepreneurs.” How would you define your leadership philosophy, and how it has evolved while leading FMM?

A: My philosophy rests on influencing rather than enforcing, and on motivating through empowerment. Leadership is about creat-ing genuine bonds with a team - choosing not simply the best people, but the right people for the right roles - and leading with integrity, fairness, and clarity of purpose. The authenticity of that bond is tested most clearly during periods of crisis, when a team needs to know that decisions account for the human dimension, not only the financial one.

In FMM's early years, the focus was on foundations: reliable operations, safety culture, quality certifications, training systems, and mobilisation procedures - all established before they were contractually required. Later, brand development and diversification be-yond the aviation sector became priorities. Today, I lead an organisation accountable for what FM's reputation looks like across this region. That means operating ahead of where the market is - on technology, sustainability, and how people are treated - and be-ginning to look at what responsible international growth might mean for FMM's next chapter.

Q: Finally, where do you see FMM in the next decade, and what legacy do you hope to build for the company and for Qatar's facility management industry?

A: Two transitions are already underway that will define FMM's next decade. The first is the shift from facilities supplier to built-environment partner. The sustainability division, green building advisory capability, and energy management services position FMM to offer clients strategic guidance on how their facilities perform against environmental and efficiency standards - not only maintenance and operations. As Qatar's regulatory direction continues to move toward sustainability accountability, FMM will already be there.

The second transition is geographic confidence. The standards FMM has developed managing some of the world's most complex and scrutinised facilities are genuinely transferable, and the company's shareholders are ready to explore new environments with the same conviction applied in Qatar.

As for legacy, the measure that matters most is not revenue or recognition. It is whether FMM changed what Qatar's FM industry ex-pected of itself - whether the standard we held became the sector's baseline. And above all, whether the people who built this com-pany, many of them far from home, felt genuinely valued. If facility management in Qatar comes to be seen as a profession worthy of pride, that will have been something worth doing.

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