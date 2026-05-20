Boost For UK-Qatar Trade And Investment As Gulf Cooperation Council Trade Deal Concludes

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The United Kingdom and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) have today, Wednesday 20 May 2026, concluded talks on a modern and ambitious Free Trade Agreement (FTA), which will support goods exporters, services suppliers and investors in the UK and Qatar.

This deal reflects the UK's commitment to long-term partnership with all six members of the GCC - Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE - and is founded upon our shared commitment to open trade, mutual prosperity, and the long-term economic success of all our nations.

The UK's ties with the Gulf are deep, historic, and future-focused. As the first trade deal between the GCC and any G7 nation, the new agreement will provide significant new opportunities for business and collaboration between Qatar and the UK.

The agreement also reflects our solidarity with our Gulf partners. The UK has unequivocally condemned Iran's reckless attacks and worked with Gulf partners to support their self-defence, coordinating closely to find a long-term, sustainable solution.

When the wider global environment is uncertain, this deal's rules-based framework provides the legal certainty and long-term stability that businesses on both sides need to plan, invest and grow with confidence, supporting jobs and raising living standards in the UK and across the Gulf.

Trade in goods and services between both countries currently stands at £5.8 billion, supporting jobs, investment and economic growth. Across the GCC as a whole, the deal is projected to boost bilateral trade by nearly 20%, adding £15.5 billion annually.

The UK-GCC deal will help strengthen these trade and investment ties, unlocking fresh opportunities for businesses, entrepreneurs, and communities in both countries.

The agreement provides a stable and predictable framework for investment in both directions, strengthening confidence for UK and Qatari investors alike and reinforcing the UK-Gulf corridor as a leading capital channel.

It will support Qatari investment into major UK infrastructure and growth sectors, including clean energy and digital infrastructure. At the same time, UK companies will continue to deepen their investment and partnerships in Qatar's energy transition, advanced technology and industrial development.

Qatari businesses will be able to export to the UK more quickly and cheaply. The agreement cuts red tape, simplifies customs procedures and removes tariffs on all current exports to the UK at entry into force of the agreement.

With UK exports of food and drink to Qatar valued at £46 million annually, the agreement provides greater access to some of the UK's most iconic products, making it easier and cheaper for consumers in Qatar to access high-quality food such as smoked salmon, cheddar cheese and chocolates.

In addition, there are many benefits for Qatar's services businesses and professionals, with the GCC and UK agreeing to lock-in rules and regulations on doing business. This guaranteed market access will be supported with groundbreaking commitments on the free flow of financial data, supporting fintech, banking, and insurance firms to expand into the UK.

On business travel, the deal establishes frameworks for recognising professional qualifications, making it easier for engineers, lawyers, accountants, and other skilled professionals to work across borders. Streamlined visa processes and the longest business stay commitments ever agreed by the GCC will support professionals travelling between Qatar and the UK.

UK Business and Trade Secretary Peter Kyle said:

“Today's agreement marks a significant step forward in our partnership. By working together, we are opening new opportunities for trade, investment, and innovation that will benefit businesses and communities across our nations.”

British Ambassador to Qatar Neerav Patel said:

“Today's agreement is a truly historic milestone for the UK and Qatar. Built on decades of collaboration across trade, investment, defence, and culture, this deal takes our partnership to the next level. We look forward to working closely with our partners in Qatar to realise the full potential of this agreement.”

The UK-GCC Free Trade Agreement demonstrates a shared commitment to free and fair trade and a commitment to mutual economic growth both in the UK and across the GCC.