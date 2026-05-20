Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra To Perform Classical Concert At Katara

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra will present an upcoming musical evening at the Opera House in the Cultural Village Foundation - Katara on Saturday.

Conducted by maestro Austin Chanu with participation from Aleksandr Haskin, the concert will feature a program spanning romantic drama, classical elegance, and 20th-century orchestral colors.

The evening opens with Tchaikovsky's Romeo and Juliet: Fantasy Overture, followed by Mozart's Flute Concerto, showcasing lyrical and expressive performance.

After the intermission, the orchestra will perform Bartok's Concerto for Orchestra, known for its dynamic structure and rich orchestral textures.

Founded in 2007, the Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra is a member of Qatar Foundation and regularly performs both Western and Arabic music, promoting cultural exchange and musical education.