Canada's Best Managed Companies Open The Market
May 20, 2026 10:27 AM EDT | Source: Toronto Stock Exchange
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 20, 2026) - Canada's Best Managed Companies co-leaders, Ruby Williams and Derrick Dempster of Deloitte, along with their dedicated team members, sponsors, and program winners, joined David Chelich, Sector Head, Global Energy and Diversified Industries, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") and TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"), to open the market to celebrate the esteemed 2026 Canada's Best Managed Companies winners.
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With over 30 years of history, the Best Managed program remains the benchmark of excellence for privately owned Canadian businesses. Founded by Deloitte in 1993, it recognizes companies demonstrating strong leadership across strategy, culture, innovation, governance, and financial performance through a rigorous evaluation process.
The Best Managed program thanks their sponsors; Deloitte Private, CIBC, Norton Rose Fulbright, EDC, TMX Group and The Globe and Mail whose support has been instrumental to the program's success.
MEDIA CONTACT:
Genevieve Lemaire
Public Relations
...
613-751-5397
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Source: Toronto Stock Exchange
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