AN Shamseer Steps Down As Kerala Speaker, Vacates Official Residence

AN Shamseer Resigns as Kerala Assembly Speaker

AN Shamseer on Wednesday stepped down as Speaker of the Kerala Legislative Assembly and vacated the official Speaker's residence 'Neethi' after completing a 44-month tenure marked by emotional farewell moments and political reflection. One of the most poignant moments during his departure was the removal of photographs of his political mentor and former CPI(M) leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan from the official residence.

Speaking to the media after vacating the residence, Shamseer said he was leaving the constitutional post with pride and satisfaction. "I am stepping down from this position with happiness and even greater pride," he said. Shamseer thanked everyone who had supported him during his tenure in upholding democratic values and ensuring the smooth functioning of the Assembly. He also stated that he would now return to active political work, with a primary focus on Kannur district. Notably, Shamseer served as the 24th Speaker of the Kerala Legislative Assembly from 2022 to 2026.

New Kerala Cabinet Formed, Portfolios Allocated

Meanwhile, the Kerala government officially released the notification allocating portfolios among members of the newly formed cabinet led by Chief Minister VD Satheesan. According to the notification, Chief Minister Satheesan will retain several key portfolios, including Finance, Kerala Financial Corporation, Ports, Law, Pollution Control, Airports, Metro Rail and Railways.

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala has been assigned the Home portfolio along with Vigilance, Fire and Rescue Services, Prisons and Coir. K Muraleedharan has been given charge of Health and Medical Education, including Ayush, Drugs Control and Devaswoms, while PK Kunhalikutty will head Industries and Commerce along with Information Technology, Artificial Intelligence, start-ups, mining and geology, and handlooms and textiles. The Tourism and Culture portfolio, including the Kerala State Film Development Corporation, has been allocated to PC Vishnunadh, while PK Basheer will head the Public Works Department. Other major appointments include Sunny Joseph for Electricity and Parliamentary Affairs, T Siddique for Agriculture, and Bindhu Krishna for Labour, Women and Child Development, and Dairy Development. The notification also confirmed portfolios for several other cabinet ministers overseeing education, irrigation, fisheries, forests, transport, rural development and social justice departments.

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