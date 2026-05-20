Punjab Governor Opts For Public, EV Transport For Energy Conservation

Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Wednesday took a step towards energy conservation and environmental protection by supporting the appeal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Governor set an example for society by avoiding the use of petrol and diesel vehicles for his official engagements and instead opting for public and alternative modes of transport, according to the release.

On Tuesday, the Governor, along with his staff, travelled by electric bus to Baltana for the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Railway Under Bridge (RUB). Thereafter, he proceeded to the UT Secretariat, Chandigarh, in an electric golf cart, promoting the message of eco-friendly transportation.

Answering the Prime Minister's Call

Recently, the Prime Minister had appealed to the citizens of the country to use petroleum resources judiciously and conserve fuel in view of the tense situation prevailing in the Gulf countries.

Carrying forward this message, Governor Gulab Chand Kataria decided that he would refrain from using petrol and diesel-driven vehicles every Wednesday.

Appeal for Public Participation

Interacting with media persons, the Governor said that conservation of natural resources is the need of the hour, and every citizen must contribute towards this cause. He added that even small initiatives can become the foundation of major change.

He appealed to the officers and employees of the Chandigarh Administration as well as the general public to make greater use of public transport, electric vehicles, bicycles, and other alternative means of transport.

He further stated that after witnessing positive results of this initiative in Chandigarh, he would also urge the Punjab Government to adopt similar environmentally friendly and sustainable measures.

The Governor thanked the people for responding positively to the Prime Minister's appeal and said that collective efforts in the national interest can effectively address future challenges. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)