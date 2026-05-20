Electric Wheelchair Market To Reach USD 13.1 Billion By 2035 As Smart Mobility Technologies Accelerate Global Adoption SNS Insider

Austin, United States, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --“According to SNS Insider, the global Electric Wheelchair Market was valued at USD 4.55 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 13.1 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 11.50% during 2026–2035.”

The Electric Wheelchairs Market is witnessing growth due to the growing number of elderly people in the world, along with the growing number of patients suffering from mobility disabilities and other health-related problems. There is a rising need for home care and rehabilitation services, which has led to the adoption of advanced mobility devices.

Electric Wheelchair Market Size & Forecast



Market Size (2025): USD 4.55 Billion

Projected Market Size (2035): USD 13.1 Billion

CAGR (2026–2035): 11.50%

Forecast Period: 2026–2035 Base Year: 2025









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The U.S. Electric Wheelchair Market was valued at USD 1.48 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 4.26 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2026-2035.

The electric wheelchair market in the US is growing rapidly due to the increasing number of senior citizens, disabilities, and high demand for modernized mobility devices. The growth of healthcare infrastructure, positive reimbursement scenarios, and rapid adoption of electric wheelchairs have resulted in market growth.

The Europe Electric Wheelchair Market is estimated to be USD 1.34 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 3.74 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 10.81% during 2026–2035.

Europe Electric Wheelchair Market Growth is seen for various reasons, including the presence of a highly aged population, rising cases of diseases that affect mobility, and well-developed health care systems. There is growing adoption of advanced mobility technologies, such as mid-wheel drive and smart electric wheelchairs, that enhance patient experience.

Rising Geriatric Population and Mobility Disability Prevalence to Augment Market Expansion Globally

The increasing number of elderly population across the globe has been responsible for creating an increase in the demand for electric wheelchairs due to mobility problems that are more often found in the case of the elderly. The rise in the number of medical conditions such as arthritis, spinal injuries, neurological disorders, and muscular dystrophy has increased the need for mobility aids. The healthcare professionals have been striving towards making it easier for the patients to move around freely as well as improve their quality of life, thus leading to the increased use of electric wheelchairs.

Leading Market Players Listed in this Report are:



Invacare Corporation

Pride Mobility Products Corp.

Permobil

Sunrise Medical

Ottobock

Drive Medical

Hoveround Corporation

Golden Technologies

Karman Healthcare

Meyra Group

WHILL

Merits Health Products

Shoprider Mobility Products

Heartway Medical Products

KD Smart Chair

EZ Lite Cruiser

DEKA Research & Development Corp.

Mobius Mobility

Ekso Bionics Quantum Rehab

Segmentation Analysis:

By Product

Mid-wheel Drive segment dominated the Electric Wheelchair Market in 2025 with ~41% share due to the improved mobility of such wheelchairs, along with a compact turning radius and stability. Rear-wheel drive is the fastest-growing segment due to rising need for wheelchairs with improved mobility in an outdoor setting.

By Age Group

Geriatric segment dominated the Electric Wheelchair Market in 2025 with ~57% share due to the increase in the global geriatric population coupled with the higher incidence of age-related health issues. The Pediatric Segment Is Expected to grow at the Fastest Growth Rate during the forecast period, owing to the increasing incidence of congenital disabilities globally.

By Portability

Standalone segment dominated the Electric Wheelchair Market in 2025 with ~69% share owing to its superior design and increased durability globally. The Portable segment is the fastest growing, owing to the rising demand for portable, folding, and travel-friendly electric wheelchairs.

By End Use

Homecare segment dominated the Electric Wheelchair Market in 2025 with ~52% share owing to the prevailing trend of in-patient care at home and preference for aging at home by elderly patients. Rehabilitation Centers is the fastest-growing segment due to the increase in the number of individuals seeking mobility assistance programs.

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Regional Insights:

The North American region has accounted for the highest market share of about 38% in the global Electric Wheelchair Market during 2025 due to the availability of well-developed healthcare facilities and the application of new age mobility devices. Growing cases of chronic diseases, disabilities, and elderly people have been responsible for rising demand.

The fastest growing market for electric wheelchairs lies in the Asia Pacific region with a forecasted CAGR of 12.64%. The reasons behind this include an increasing aged population, disabled population, and better healthcare facilities in the Asia Pacific region.

Recent Developments:



2025: Permobil launched its SmartDrive Assist powered add-on for manual wheelchairs and its updated M3 Corpus power wheelchair with PURE-i integrated autonomous assistance capability, enabling users with progressive conditions to smoothly transition between manual and powered assistance as their condition evolves - preventing the abrupt transition from manual to full-power chair that rehabilitation professionals have historically been unable to bridge. 2025: WHILL Inc. launched its Model Ci2 electric personal mobility device with range, three-second fold time, and FAA carry-on approval, achieving consumer electronics retail distribution through Best Buy - the first electric mobility device to achieve mainstream consumer electronics retail placement, signaling a fundamental expansion of the accessible retail channel for electric wheelchair products.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):



PRICING ANALYSIS & MOBILITY ACCESSIBILITY METRICS – helps you understand pricing models including direct purchase, insurance reimbursement, rental services, and subscription-based mobility programs along with revenue trends across standard, portable, standing, and smart electric wheelchairs.

SMART WHEELCHAIR & MOBILITY TECHNOLOGY METRICS – helps you evaluate adoption of rear-wheel, front-wheel, center-wheel, and standing wheelchairs, lithium-ion battery integration, IoT-enabled navigation systems, and advanced control technologies such as voice and touch-based interfaces.

PORTABILITY, COMFORT & USER EXPERIENCE METRICS – helps you analyze demand for lightweight foldable wheelchairs, travel-friendly mobility solutions, ergonomic seating systems, and customizable smart wheelchair configurations improving user convenience and accessibility.

PATIENT ADOPTION & HEALTHCARE FACILITY UTILIZATION METRICS – helps you assess electric wheelchair adoption across elderly, adult, and pediatric users along with deployment trends in hospitals, rehabilitation centers, and long-term elderly care facilities.

BATTERY PERFORMANCE & OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCY METRICS – helps you identify battery runtime performance, charging efficiency, wheelchair speed, maneuverability, load-bearing capacity, and durability across indoor and outdoor mobility applications. CONNECTED MOBILITY & ASSISTIVE CARE INNOVATION METRICS – helps you uncover opportunities in remote monitoring systems, AI-assisted mobility technologies, smart healthcare integration, and next-generation assistive mobility solutions designed for enhanced independence and patient care.

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Electric Wheelchair Market Report Scope