Americans Expected to Bet $3.1 Billion on the 2026 FIFA World Cup

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SweepsPulse projects record wagering activity for this year's tournament in the United States.

CHICAGO, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new report

Projected Betting Breakdown (2026 FIFA World Cup)



$1.6 billion via licensed US sportsbook apps

$920 million via offshore and unlicensed platforms

$380 million via retail sportsbook locations $200 million via sweepstakes and social sports formats

Why This Tournament Is Different

There have been no previous World Cups where there is serious U.S. betting volume. This is due to the mobile sports betting being non existent in the U.S. for a large part of the time leading up to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. There is now a huge difference when it comes to how mature (and big) the market is in 2026; all major players in the space are already established; they each have their own significant budgets to promote their brand(s); and users have developed four years worth of habits using the NFL, NBA, and College Sports to bet on games.

Another fact is that many of the 2026 World Cup games will be held in cities like New York, Los Angeles, Dallas, and Miami will generate much more local involvement.

The Mobile Factor

In terms of placement (mobile apps) it is estimated that 68% of all World Cup bets will be made using mobile apps. This is compared to an estimate of 41% of all bets taken in the 2018 World Cup. The sportsbooks have committed to spending an estimated $400 million on promotions related to the World Cup. These promotions include but are not limited to; Deposit Matches, Odds Boosts, Free-Bets and other promotions targeting new soccer bettors.

Key mobile betting statistics:



Average user session time per game is 23 minutes during major soccer events. Major soccer events average 38 percent longer than NFL regular season games.

There is an expectation that live in-game betting will make up 44 percent of the total World Cup wagered amount. FanDuel and DraftKings are expected to take approximately 58 percent of the licensed app volumes.



The Soccer Audience Is Younger and Growing

There are many factors that contribute to an increase in betting at this time. One major factor contributing to the surge in bets at this time is demographics. The data collected from surveys shows that 61% of Gen Z sports bettors have soccer as one of their top 3 wagering sports, while only 29% of bettors who are over 50 years old identify soccer as one of their top 3 wagering sports. This trend demonstrates how the demographics of the sports-betting population are changing.

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Sweeps Pulse

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Americans Expected to Bet $3.1 Billion on the 2026 FIFA World Cup

CONTACT: Maria Cruz Head of Media Relations...