New Holland Distilling Co. Declares The Official Day Drink Of Summer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A Lake Life-Inspired Cocktail Made for Long Days From the Water to the Shore

HOLLAND, Mich., May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Holland Distilling Co. is kicking off summer with the launch of Lake Life Day Drinks –aka“The Official Day Drink”– a new line of vodka-spiked beverages built for long days on the water and everything that follows.

Made for boat days, beach hangs, and sandbar sessions, The Official Day Drink is designed to go wherever the day takes you. With 4% ABV, 100 calories, zero added sugar, and a smooth low-fizz finish, it's an easy-drinking companion you can keep reaching for all day long.

“We didn't make this for just one drink,” said Makenzie Abbas (Brand Lead) at New Holland Distilling Co.“We made something that can keep up with your whole day–refreshing, flavorful, and easy to come back to.”

At its core is a simple idea: Keep It Real. From all natural ingredients to real moments, Lake Life Day Drinks are built to fit effortlessly into the kind of days you don't want to end–boating, beachside bonfires, and everything in between.

Lake Life will be offering the flavors Cherry Limeade, Blackberry Lemon, and Pineapple Citrus in 4-packs and a Variety 8-Pack featuring the exclusive flavor Peach Mango.

Product Snapshot:



100 calories, 4% ABV

Zero added sugar (2g of sugar a can)

Gluten free

Includes Apple Cider Vinegar and 2g plant-based fiber Low carbonation



Official Day Drink is now on shelves and is available in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin and Ohio in select grocery stores and convenience stores. For more information, visit

For more information, high-resolution imagery, or to request an interview, please contact:

Media Contact:

Emma Buschle

989.330.6131

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Photos accompanying this announcement are available at: