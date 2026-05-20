Bihar Cabinet Approves 13 Proposals Focusing On Security, Sports, Aviation And Industry

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, May 20 (IANS) A meeting of the Bihar Cabinet was held on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, during which 13 major agenda items concerning governance, infrastructure, security, sports, industrial development and public welfare were approved.

One of the key decisions involved the sanction of Rs 747.97 crore in advance from the Bihar Contingency Fund for Rural Local Bodies for the financial year 2026-27, in line with the recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission.

The Cabinet also approved the creation of a new post of Inspector General (Border) under the Special Branch to strengthen intelligence coordination and security management along Bihar's international borders.

In the sports sector, approvals were granted for the free transfer of government land to the Sports Department for the construction of major sports infrastructure projects, including 6.61 acres in Saharsa for an outdoor stadium under the Chief Minister's Development Scheme, 6.8 acres in Arwal for a sports complex building, and additional land in Aurangabad for the development of the Deo Sports Complex.

A major tourism and connectivity initiative was also approved, with administrative sanction of Rs 10.40 crore for selecting IndiGo to operate direct international flights between Gaya International Airport and Bangkok.

The government stated that the service is expected to significantly increase the number of foreign tourists and Buddhist pilgrims visiting Bihar, while also creating employment opportunities.

Under the Bihar Industrial Investment Promotion Policy, the Cabinet approved the establishment of a 960 MTPD parboiled rice production unit in Nalanda with an investment of Rs 88.18 crore.

The project is expected to provide employment to 185 skilled and unskilled workers.

In another important security-related decision, the Cabinet authorised the Director General of Police in Patna to retain 50 specialised police personnel within the Special Task Force on deputation for up to 15 years.

These personnel possess expertise in combating Left-Wing Extremism and intelligence gathering.

Industrial development approvals also included incentives worth Rs 73.45 crore for setting up a 60 KLPD grain-based ethanol plant and a 2-megawatt power generation unit in Kaimur.

The proposed project is expected to generate employment for 93 workers.

The Cabinet further approved the allocation of 324 acres of land to the Water Resources Department out of the 1,300 acres being acquired by BIADA under the Amritsar-Kolkata Industrial Corridor.

A reservoir with a storage capacity of 8.5 MCM and water availability of 19 MLD will be developed at the site.

In the field of science and technology, approval was granted for the creation of 53 posts for the Bihar Council on Science and Technology and its subordinate offices.

Additionally, approval was granted for the transfer and utilisation of funds for the financial year 2026-27 in accordance with the recommendations of the 6th State Finance Commission, previously approved for the period between 2021 and 2025.