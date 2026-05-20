Delhi Police Crime Branch Nabs Najafgarh History Sheeter

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 20 (IANS) The Delhi Police's Crime Branch has arrested a history sheeter, who was wanted in an attempt to murder case, officials said on Wednesday.

The arrest is a significant blow to criminal activities in the capital's Najafgarh area. The accused has been identified as 31-year-old Gaurav alias Love Sharma alias Sandeep alias Masalewala, a resident of the area.

According to the police, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against the accused in Najafgarh. The complainant reported that on April 23, while he was at the house of his friend, the latter's niece informed him that two persons were quarrelling with her uncle. After coming out of the house, he found that Gaurav alias Masale wala and Prince Mittal were assaulting his friend.

When the complainant intervened and tried to stop them, Gaurav took out a pistol and fired at him, causing gunshot injuries to his leg. Following the attack, both the accused fled the scene on their motorcycle. The injured was immediately shifted by his family members to Brahm Shakti Sanjivani Hospital, Bahadurgarh, for treatment.

Police confirmed that the accused is a history-sheeter with involvement in at least 11 criminal cases, including murder, robbery and snatching.

Following the firing incident, a tip-off was received by HC Paramjeet that Gaurav, who was involved in the Najafgarh attempt to murder case and has been absconding since then, would come to Deen Dayal Hospital, in Delhi's Hari Nagar area.

On the basis of the secret information, a team of AGS, Crime Branch, led by Inspector Gulshan Yadav, comprising SIs Chetan and Rajesh, ASIs Mahesh Tyagi and Ashok, Head Constables Paramjeet, Badri Prasad, Arvind, and Hukam, under the close supervision of ACP, AGS, Bhagwati Prasad, was constituted by DCP, Crime Branch, Harsh Indora, to nab the culprit.

Acting swiftly, a trap was laid at Deen Dayal Hospital. After a brief chase and resistance, the team successfully apprehended the accused.