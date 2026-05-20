Shivakumar Dismisses Speculation Over Karnataka Leadership Change

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, May 20 (IANS) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Wednesday dismissed speculation over a leadership change in the state and questioned why former Cooperation Minister K.N. Rajanna was raising the issue of replacing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The statements have assumed significance as Rajanna is a close associate of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and is batting for a Dalit Chief Minister in case of a change of leadership in Karnataka.

G. Parameshwara is a prominent Dalit leader.

Rajanna was removed from the Cabinet following his alleged remarks that contradicted Rahul Gandhi's statements on“vote chori”.

Rajanna has indirectly alleged that Shivakumar is behind the development.

Responding to media queries over Rajanna's reported statement that Home Minister G. Parameshwara should become Chief Minister if there is a change in leadership, Shivakumar sarcastically asked,“Why is Rajanna talking about changing the Chief Minister?”

“There is nothing wrong in saying the Chief Minister should continue. But if he says Parameshwara should become Chief Minister, does it not mean the current Chief Minister should step down?” Shivakumar asked.

“I have never said anywhere that the Chief Minister should be changed. Rajanna himself is talking about changing the Chief Minister. You should ask him about it,” Shivakumar added.

When asked whether Rajanna's comments stemmed from dissatisfaction over unmet demands, Shivakumar said he was unaware of the matter.

On questions about unresolved issues involving the Apex Bank and the Karnataka Milk Federation, Shivakumar declined to comment and asked reporters to seek clarification from the Chief Minister.

Responding to speculation over Cabinet expansion and legislators demanding ministerial posts, he said,“The Chief Minister has already stated that Cabinet expansion will be carried out. You should ask him about it.”

Asked about reports of a meeting of Congress leaders at Minister K.J. George's residence, Shivakumar said discussions were held regarding state politics and strengthening the party organisation.

When questioned whether the meeting involved discussions over the“chair” or leadership position, he remarked,“You are the ones creating all these stories, go ahead.”

On being asked whether he was demanding political compensation for his hard work in the party, Shivakumar said,“Did I really struggle? I have not asked anyone for any reward.”

Responding to queries on whether he would travel to Delhi to meet Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Shivakumar said,“He has said he will call me. I will go when I am called.”

When reporters asked whether there would be“good news” soon regarding the political developments, he responded humorously,“Every day is a good day for me. Every day is auspicious.”

On the Greater Bengaluru Authority elections and the Supreme Court's direction regarding timelines, Shivakumar said the court had directed that elections be conducted before August 30 and that election authorities would complete the process within the stipulated time after consultations with officials.

Commenting on the collapse of a compound wall at Bowring Hospital and reports recommending suspension of Assistant Engineers and Assistant Executive Engineers for negligence, Shivakumar said the hospital came under the Public Works Department.

“A large quantity of soil was dumped there without strengthening the compound wall, which led to the collapse. BBMP engineers are not involved in this issue. I will discuss the matter with the Public Works Department Minister and the Chief Minister,” he said.

Responding to reports of clashes among Youth Congress office-bearers, Shivakumar denied any serious dispute and warned of strict action against indiscipline.

“There is no major clash. Those displaying indiscipline will be removed,” he said.