National Advertising Division Recommends Shark Neverchange Air Purifier“Clean Air 100%” Claims Be Modified

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In a Fast-Track SWIFT challenge brought by Dyson, Inc., BBB National Programs' National Advertising Division recommended that SharkNinja Operating, LLC modify its“Clean Air 100%” advertising for the Shark NeverChange Air Purifier MAX to clearly and conspicuously disclose the basis for the claim.

New York, NY, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a Fast-Track SWIFT challenge brought by Dyson, Inc., BBB National Programs' National Advertising Division recommended that SharkNinja Operating, LLC modify its“Clean Air 100%” advertising for the Shark NeverChange Air Purifier MAX to clearly and conspicuously disclose the basis for the claim.

Fast-Track SWIFT is an expedited process for single-issue advertising cases reviewed by the National Advertising Division (NAD).

Dyson and Shark sell competing household air purifiers. At issue for NAD were the“Clean Air 100%” claims, which appear on product packaging and in various advertisements, and whether the challenged advertising lacks appropriate disclosure for Shark's“Clean Air 100%” claim.

NAD determined that a claim of“Clean Air 100%” may be reasonably understood by consumers to mean that the surrounding air is 100% free of all pollutants. NAD further determined that Shark's existing disclosures did not sufficiently communicate that the“100%” reading represents the sensor's lowest detectable level of particulate matter rather than the removal of all impurities in the air.

To avoid conveying the message that the NeverChange eliminates all impurities in the air, NAD recommended Shark clearly and conspicuously disclose the basis for the claim when the phrase“Clean Air 100%” is clearly visible and used in conjunction with related performance claims or is otherwise prominently displayed or magnified. NAD noted that in certain advertising, the display may be obscured, or only the number“100” is visible, with no other context provided relating the display to product performance. In such instances, no disclosure may be necessary.

During the challenge, Shark informed NAD that it had permanently discontinued advertising depicting a progression from 40% to 70% to 100%. Based on this voluntary permanent modification, NAD did not address the merits of this specific iteration, and for compliance purposes, it will be treated as if NAD recommended they be discontinued and Shark agreed to comply.

All BBB National Programs case decision summaries can be found in the case decision library. For the full text of NAD, NARB, and CARU decisions, subscribe to the online archive. This press release shall not be used for advertising or promotional purposes.

About BBB National Programs: BBB National Programs, a non-profit organization, is the home of U.S. independent industry self-regulation, currently operating more than 20 globally recognized programs that have been helping enhance consumer trust in business for more than 50 years. These programs provide third-party accountability and dispute resolution services that address existing and emerging industry issues, promote fair competition for businesses, and a better experience for consumers. BBB National Programs continues to evolve its work and grow its impact by providing business guidance and fostering best practices in arenas such as advertising, child-and-teen-directed marketing, data privacy, dispute resolution, automobile warranty, technology, and emerging areas. To learn more, visit bbbprograms.

About the National Advertising Division: The National Advertising Division of BBB National Programs provides independent self-regulation and dispute resolution services, guiding the truthfulness of advertising across the U.S. The National Advertising Division reviews national advertising in all media and its decisions set consistent standards for advertising truth and accuracy, delivering meaningful protection to consumers and promoting fair competition for business.

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