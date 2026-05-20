Mirabella-Fs Launches“Nexus-Institutional Mirror”: A Real-Time Institutional Capital Flow Intelligence System

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mirabella-fs, a UK-based financial data and market analytics firm, today announces the official launch of, an advanced signal intelligence system designed to enhance visibility into institutional capital movements across global financial markets. This launch reflects Mirabella-fs's continued focus on developing tools that help investors better understand the underlying dynamics of market activity by highlighting significant liquidity flows and institutional participation patterns.

Institutional Flow Intelligence

“Nexus-Institutional Mirror” is built on proprietary flow-analysis and data-processing algorithms designed to detect large-scale transactions and potential accumulation or distribution phases within financial instruments. By analysing market microstructure and volume behaviour, the system aims to provide users with structured insights into how institutional participants may be positioning across global markets.

Enhancing Market Transparency

“Private investors often operate without a clear view of the forces driving price action at an institutional level,” said Arthur Penhaligon, Desk Manager and Communications Lead at Mirabella-fs.“Our objective is to improve interpretability of market flows by identifying significant volume imbalances and meaningful liquidity events, helping users better contextualise market behaviour.” The system incorporates multi-layer filtering designed to differentiate sustained institutional activity from short-term market noise, with the aim of improving the relevance of generated signals.

Infrastructure and Analytics Framework

The technical infrastructure supporting is built on high-speed connectivity to global liquidity data sources, enabling rapid processing and delivery of market information. Each signal generated through the platform includes a proprietary metric known as the Flow-Conviction Index, which is designed to represent the relative strength and persistence of detected institutional flows.

Educational Initiative

Alongside this launch, Mirabella-fs is introducing “The Institutional Playbook”, a professional education series aimed at helping users better understand institutional risk management approaches and portfolio positioning strategies used by large market participants. The initiative is intended to support improved financial literacy around institutional trading behaviour and market structure dynamics.

Company Overview

is a London-based financial technology company specialising in market data analytics, institutional flow tracking, and investor-focused transparency tools.

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