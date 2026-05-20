Italian-Indian Relations Raised To Level Of Special Strategic Partnership - Meloni

ROME, May 20 (ANSA) -- Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said Wednesday Italy and India were raising the level of their bilateral relations to that of a "special strategic partnership" after talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Rome's Villa Doria Pamphilj.

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