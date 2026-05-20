Uzbekistan, Qatar Discuss Expanding Trade And Investment Cooperation

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov held talks with Qatar's Minister of State for Foreign Trade Ahmad bin Mohammed Al-Sayed to discuss expanding strategic partnership and deepening economic cooperation between the two countries, Trend reports via the Ministry of State for Foreign Trade of Qatar.

The discussions focused on prospects for cooperation in trade, investment, finance, transport and logistics, energy, and infrastructure development.

The sides emphasized the importance of making fuller use of the existing potential for bilateral cooperation, as well as accelerating the implementation of joint investment projects and initiatives.

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