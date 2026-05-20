Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Uzbekistan, Qatar Discuss Expanding Trade And Investment Cooperation

Uzbekistan, Qatar Discuss Expanding Trade And Investment Cooperation


2026-05-20 10:04:42
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 20. Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov held talks with Qatar's Minister of State for Foreign Trade Ahmad bin Mohammed Al-Sayed to discuss expanding strategic partnership and deepening economic cooperation between the two countries, Trend reports via the Ministry of State for Foreign Trade of Qatar.

The discussions focused on prospects for cooperation in trade, investment, finance, transport and logistics, energy, and infrastructure development.

The sides emphasized the importance of making fuller use of the existing potential for bilateral cooperation, as well as accelerating the implementation of joint investment projects and initiatives.

--

MENAFN20052026000187011040ID1111144824



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search