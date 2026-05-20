Uzbekistan, Qatar Discuss Expanding Trade And Investment Cooperation
The discussions focused on prospects for cooperation in trade, investment, finance, transport and logistics, energy, and infrastructure development.
The sides emphasized the importance of making fuller use of the existing potential for bilateral cooperation, as well as accelerating the implementation of joint investment projects and initiatives.--
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