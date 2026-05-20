Marine Collagen Market Outlook 20262031 Growth, Trends, And Forecast Market Overview

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delray Beach, FL, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global marine collagen market is witnessing strong expansion due to rising consumer awareness regarding skin health, joint support, and overall wellness.

According to MarketsandMarkets, the global marine collagen market

Marine collagen is increasingly preferred due to its high bioavailability, fast absorption rate, and natural origin, making it a key ingredient in nutraceuticals, cosmetics, and functional foods.

What is Driving the Marine Collagen Market?

The marine collagen market is expanding due to multiple structural demand drivers:

1. Rising demand for anti-aging products

Marine collagen is widely used in skincare products because it helps:



Improve skin elasticity

Enhance hydration Reduce wrinkles and fine lines

2. Growth in dietary supplements and functional food

Marine collagen is increasingly used in:



Protein bars

Health drinks

Nutritional supplements Beauty-from-within products

3. Clean-label and natural ingredient trend

Consumers are shifting toward:



Natural ingredients

Sustainable sourcing Clean-label wellness products

Marine collagen is preferred over bovine and porcine alternatives due to its perceived safety and sustainability.

4. Rising awareness of joint and bone health

Aging populations and fitness-conscious consumers are driving demand for collagen-based products that support:



Joint flexibility

Bone strength Muscle recovery

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific – Fastest Growing Marine Collagen Market

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period.

Key reasons:



High demand in Japan, China, and South Korea

Strong cultural adoption of collagen-based beauty products

High seafood consumption ensuring raw material availability Growing middle-class spending on health and wellness supplements

Medical Segment Growth

The medical segment is expected to be the fastest-growing application area.

Marine collagen is increasingly used in:



Wound healing

Tissue engineering Regenerative medicine

Key advantages:



High biocompatibility

Low risk of disease transmission Improved cell regeneration properties

By Source: Bones and Tendons Emerging as Fastest-Growing Segment

Marine collagen is derived from multiple sources, including fish skin, scales, bones, and tendons.

The bones and tendons segment is expected to grow fastest because:



They are rich in collagen types beneficial for joint and tissue repair

Increasing use in medical and nutraceutical applications

Strong push toward full utilization of fish processing waste Improved extraction technologies enabling efficient processing

Marine Collagen Market Segmentation

By Type



Type I

Type III Other types

By Source



Fish skin

Scales

Muscles

Fish bones and tendons Other marine sources

By Marine Animal



Fish Other marine species

By Application



Nutraceuticals

Cosmetics and personal care

Food and beverages Medical applications (fastest growing)

By Extraction Process



Acid extraction

Enzymatic hydrolysis Other advanced methods

Key Market Players

The global marine collagen industry



Ashland (US)

Darling Ingredients (US)

Weishardt (France)

Nitta Gelatin, Inc. (US)

Nippi Collagen NA Inc. (US)

Seagarden AS (Norway)

Titan Biotech (India)

Vinh Wellness (Vietnam)

Lapi Gelatine (Italy)

Etchem (China)

Hunan Sunfull Bio-Tech (China)

Hubei Huge Bioengineering (China)

Ningbo Inno Pharmchem Co., Ltd. (China)

Jellagen (United Kingdom) Athos Collagen Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Key Marine Collagen Market Trends



Increasing use in beauty-from-within supplements

Shift toward marine-based sustainable protein sources

Expansion of medical-grade collagen applications

Rising adoption in functional beverages and nutraceuticals Technological advancements in enzymatic extraction methods

The

With a projected CAGR of 6.7%, the market is benefiting from:



Rising health awareness

Clean-label ingredient demand

Expanding medical applications Strong Asia Pacific consumption trends

Marine collagen is evolving from a niche supplement ingredient into a mainstream wellness and medical biomaterial with global adoption.

Adjacent Explore Markets



Fishmeal & Fish Oil Market

Fish Processing Market

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