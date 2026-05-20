Newsweek Releases Fifth Annual 'World's Greatest Auto Disruptors' Honorees

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NEW YORK, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newsweek, the global news and media platform, today announced the honorees of its fifth annual World's Greatest Auto Disruptors awards. The 2026 list includes the most influential innovators, executives, and organizations driving transformation across the global automotive industry.

Now in its fifth year, Newsweek's World's Greatest Auto Disruptors highlights the individuals and companies pushing the boundaries of mobility through advancements in electrification, artificial intelligence, sustainability, safety, and next-generation engineering. As the automotive sector evolves, this year's winners exemplify leadership across both legacy manufacturers and emerging disruptors.

2026 World's Greatest Auto Disruptors Honorees:



Visionary Disruptor of the Year - Chris Barman, President of Vehicles, Slate

Executive Disruptor of the Year - Antonio Filosa, CEO, Stellantis

Design Disruptor of the Year - Tisha Johnson, Head of Design, Slate

Marketing Disruptor of the Year - Slate

Technology Disruptor of the Year - Rivian

Powertrain Disruptor of the Year - BMW

Research & Development Disruptor of the Year - NVIDIA

Sustainability Disruptor of the Year - Mercedes-Benz

Community Disruptor of the Year - Volvo Legacy of Disruption - Marcus Breitschwerdt, CEO, Mercedes-Benz Heritage

“The automotive industry is undergoing one of the most transformative periods in its history,” said Dev Pragad, Owner and CEO of Newsweek.“Featuring AI-driven engineering and next-generation safety breakthroughs, this year's honorees are adapting and defining what comes next. We are proud to recognize their achievements and their impact on the future of mobility.”

“For five years, the World's Greatest Auto Disruptors program has spotlighted the innovators pushing this industry forward,” said Eileen Falkenberg-Hull, Senior Editor, Autos, Travel and Lifestyle at Newsweek.“This year's honorees demonstrate how innovation now extends far beyond the vehicle itself, from semiconductor development to global sustainability efforts and life-saving safety technologies.”

The World's Greatest Auto Disruptors special issue will go live on May 20, 2026, featuring exclusive coverage of this year's winners and their contributions to the evolving automotive landscape.

For more information on the 2026 World's Greatest Auto Disruptors, visit newsweek.

About Newsweek:

Newsweek is the global digital news organization built around the iconic 94-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people monthly with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in 50 countries.

Contact:

Ben Billingsley

Broadsheet Communications for Newsweek

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