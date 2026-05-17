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President Ilham Aliyev Receives Delegation Led By Kenyan President

President Ilham Aliyev Receives Delegation Led By Kenyan President


2026-05-17 03:02:52
(MENAFN- AzerNews) On May 17, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with a delegation led by President of the Republic of Kenya William Ruto, AzerNEWS reports.

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AzerNews

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