Alex Marquez Edges Out Acosta In Catalan Motogp Sprint

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Barcelona: Alex Marquez claimed Catalunya MotoGP sprint victory on Saturday, while Marco Bezzecchi was able to protect his overall lead.

Spanish Ducati-Gresini rider Marquez, who triumphed at the Spanish Grand Prix in April, finished just 0.041sec ahead of Pedro Acosta, who started on pole, and third-placed Fabio Di Giannantonio.

Bezzecchi struggled and ended up ninth but extended his overall lead to two points on his closest competitor, Jorge Martin, who crashed out in the third lap of the 12-lap sprint.

Marquez, who won the Catalan Grand Prix last year, passed KTM rider Acosta on the fourth lap. The younger Spanish rider stayed close but was unable to find a way back in front.

Acosta pushed his compatriot all the way to the finish, for the closest ever victory in a MotoGP sprint.

"I suffered a bit at the end with the front tyre, it's true that at the beginning maybe I pushed just a bit too much," Marquez told DAZN.

"So that's where we need to improve for tomorrow, but apart from that I felt good.

"I think we're in a good mood -- it's true that I don't have that flow I had last year and it's a bit harder for me, but overall I'm feeling good, we took a small step forward today, let's see if we can take another one tomorrow."

Acosta, who claimed KTM's first pole since 2020 and his own first since 2024, said he was pleased with second place despite coming so close to victory.

"In the end honestly I'm happy, because normally we're always on the back foot and today we're a bit further up," he said.

"So we have to take things calmly, we're doing a good job, and this is good information for tomorrow's race."

Last year's champion Marc Marquez was missing through injury and his younger brother Alex climbed above him in the overall standings to seventh.

Martin started strongly but suffered his fourth crash of the weekend to the relief of Bezzecchi who faded and only just claimed ninth.

There was a clash on turn one at the start, with Di Giannantonio and Brad Binder making contact, with the latter taking out Joan Mir.

The Italian was not found culpable and was able to claim a podium spot.