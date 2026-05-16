Bitcoin Spot Etfs See $1B Weekly Outflow, Ends 6-Week Inflow Streak

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Spot Bitcoin spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) finished the week with $1.0 billion in net outflows, ending a six-week streak of inflows that had drawn roughly $3.4 billion in total. The week began with faint optimism as funds posted modest inflows, but selling pressure intensified through midweek, culminating in the heaviest outflow on Wednesday. Ether spot ETFs drove a parallel pattern, registering five straight days of red ink and erasing about $254 million from the sector's assets.

According to SoSoValue, Monday saw a modest inflow of $27.29 million into spot Bitcoin ETFs. On Tuesday, investors pulled $233.25 million, and Wednesday delivered the largest single-day hit with outflows of $635.23 million. A temporary reprieve came on Thursday with inflows of $131.31 million, yet Friday reversed that progress, with another $290.42 million exiting the products. The week closed with net outflows totaling exactly $1 billion. The slide marks a pronounced reversal from the prior six weeks, during which spot BTC ETFs attracted steady inflows, the strongest being the week of April 17 at $996.38 million. By week's end, total net assets across spot Bitcoin ETFs stood around $104.29 billion, with cumulative net inflows across all products at $58.34 billion.

On the Ether ETF front, the five-day pattern was uniformly negative. Outflows hit every trading day, led by Tuesday's $130.62 million, followed by $65.65 million on Friday, $36.30 million on Wednesday, $16.89 million on Monday, and $5.65 million on Thursday. The cumulative effect left Ether ETF assets at approximately $12.93 billion by week's end, with a five-day net decrease of about $254.46 million.

The latest flow data arrives amid broader market shifts that analysts say are shaping risk appetite for crypto products. In a note, the research firm Bitunix described a pronounced capital rotation toward the AI growth narrative and the institutionalization of crypto assets. The backdrop includes a rally in major tech beneficiaries such as NVIDIA, Google, and Apple, with AI-related players like Cerebras spiking intraday on its IPO debut. The dynamic underscores how macro themes are increasingly filtering into crypto allocation decisions, even as spot crypto prices remain volatile.

Spot Bitcoin ETFs posted $1.0 billion in weekly net outflows, ending six consecutive weeks of inflows that had accumulated about $3.4 billion. Daily flow pattern for BTC ETFs showed modest Monday inflows, heavy midweek outflows peaking Wednesday, a Thursday rebound, and continued Friday selling. Total spot BTC ETF assets stood at roughly $104.29 billion, with cumulative inflows across all related products at about $58.34 billion. Ether spot ETFs faced a five-day stretch of outflows totaling about $254 million, reducing assets to around $12.93 billion. Macro themes-AI-driven capital rotation and evolving crypto regulation-are shaping near-term risk appetite, with regulatory developments and price action providing directional signals.

Key takeawaysMarkets in the crosswinds of AI and regulation

Beyond the ETF flows, investors have been weighing the interplay between technology-driven narratives and policy shifts. Bitunix 's note highlights a sentiment shift toward AI-related growth and the institutionalization of crypto markets, a combination that could sustain capital inflows or trigger selective reallocation depending on macro data and tech sector momentum. In the broader stock space, several AI-heavy names pushed toward fresh highs, while select AI-chipmakers demonstrated notable intraday strength on debut, illustrating the sector's capacity to influence crypto risk sentiment through cross-asset dynamics.

On the regulatory front, developments such as the CLARITY Act have been closely watched. The bill is widely viewed as one of the most significant pieces of crypto market structure legislation in the United States. Following the Senate Banking Committee's movement on the measure, Coinbase shares rallied as investors priced in potential regulatory clarity, and Bitcoin hovered near the $82,000 level. Analysts caution that Bitcoin's price action remains sensitive to macro liquidity and the ongoing tug-of-war between AI-driven demand themes and regulatory framing. Traders also noted a cluster of short liquidity in the $82,400–$82,600 range with the $80,000 level identified as a critical support anchor to monitor in the near term.

These developments sit alongside ongoing policy debates and market structure reforms that could influence ETF flows and crypto trading volumes in the coming weeks. For instance, coverage of regulatory milestones continues to shape investor expectations and the perceived safety of crypto exposure within diversified portfolios. Related reporting has highlighted how public filings and regulatory chatter can translate into quickly shifting trading dynamics, including moves in large-cap crypto equities alongside the sector's ETF products.

As traders digest these crosscurrents, the market will be watching for whether inflows resume or outflows intensify, and for more concrete signals about how policymakers intend to balance investor protection with sector growth. The coming weeks could reveal whether current price levels are a temporary pause in a broader uptrend or a prelude to renewed volatility driven by macro data, regulatory decisions, or shifts in the AI narrative that continue to reverberate through risk markets.

Further context on regulatory developments and market reactions can be found in related coverage, which notes ongoing attention to the CLARITY Act and its potential implications for crypto market structure and investor access.

Looking ahead, investors should watch how liquidity dynamics evolve around key support levels for spot BTC and how the evolving regulatory environment affects appetite for crypto exposure within traditional portfolios. The balance of AI-driven demand, geopolitical considerations, and policy clarity will likely continue to shape ETF flows and price action in the weeks ahead.

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