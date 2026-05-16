Celtic Beat Hearts 3-1 To Win Scottish Premiership

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Glasgow: Celtic snatched the Scottish Premiership title from Hearts in dramatic fashion as two late goals earned a 3-1 win on Saturday and a 14th title in 15 years.

Needing a win to usurp the Jambos at the top of the table, Celtic came from behind to deny Hearts a first title in 66 years. The Jambos came within minutes of ending the stranglehold on the Scottish game exerted by Rangers and Celtic, which now extends to 41 years.

Derek McInnes' men had led when Lawrence Shakland headed home a corner in the 43rd minute. Celtic rallied to level before the break with an Arne Engels penalty in stoppage time.

Hearts resisted during an incredibly tense second half until three minutes from time when Daizen Maeda bundled in. The goal was initially ruled offside but a VAR review reversed that call.

Callum Osmand was then able to walk the ball in to the net with the final kick of the game after Hearts goalkeeper Alexander Schwolow came forward in the hunt for an equaliser.

Celtic fans spilled onto the pitch in celebration, but it was devastation for Hearts, who have once again fallen at the final hurdle. A 2-0 defeat on the final day to Kilmarnock in 1965 saw them lose the league on goal average.

And 21 years later they were seven minutes away before Albert Kidd struck twice for Dundee and allowed Celtic to snatch the title away on goal difference.