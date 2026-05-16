Bengal: BJP MP Questions CBI Officer's Role In RG Kar Case

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, May 16 (IANS) Abhijit Gangopadhyay, BJP Member of Parliament from Tamluk and former Calcutta High Court judge, has expressed anger over Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigating officer Seema Pahuja in the probe into the rape and murder of a female doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

However, he also praised the CBI's investigation into the matter while raising several questions.

His main complaint concerns Seema, whom he claimed failed to conduct the investigation properly and allegedly helped in the destruction of evidence.

He demanded that the investigating officer be brought under investigation as an accused.

On Saturday, Abhijit suddenly arrived at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. Wearing a doctor's apron, he walked around the hospital and stopped in front of a sealed CBI room.

Standing there, he questioned Seema's role, alleging that crucial evidence could have been found in that room, but the CBI did not pursue it.

According to him, the negligence in the CBI investigation stemmed from Seema's actions. It is to be noted that Seema remains the investigating officer in the RG Kar case.

The body of the female doctor was recovered in August 2024 from the closed room where Abhijit stood. Initially, the Kolkata Police began investigating the incident, but later, on the orders of the Calcutta High Court, the case was transferred to the CBI.

Questions have been raised from various quarters about the CBI's handling of the case. Even the parents of the RG Kar victim have previously expressed dissatisfaction with the investigation. They had also questioned Seema's role after Sanjay Roy was sentenced in the case.

The victim's father had lashed out at the CBI investigating officer in the Sealdah court premises, calling her a“devil”. This time, the BJP MP has raised similar concerns about her role.

Abhijit was also seen descending a staircase at RG Kar. He claimed that something heavy was being lowered down that staircase at the time, possibly a body.

He alleged that the CBI did not include that staircase in its investigation and called Seema“irresponsible”. He asserted that she should be added to the case as an accused for destroying evidence.

Abhijit also referred to a video recorded by a nurse after the incident. He claimed that Seema collected the video from the nurse and later asked her to delete it.

The BJP MP alleged that the video was not taken seriously during the investigation. According to him, the CBI did not mention the video in its report or present it in court during the trial.