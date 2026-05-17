High Level Of Participation In WUF13 Reflects Forum's Significance - Anar Guliyev

​"We are particularly pleased with the high level of participation at WUF13. Such extensive engagement reflects the immense significance of this forum and stands as a direct result of our close partnership with UN-Habitat-a collaboration built on mutual trust and a shared understanding of our responsibility for a sustainable urban future," he said.

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