Congo Intends To Benefit From Azerbaijan's Urban Planning Experience - Minister (Exclusive)
The minister stated that his country faces severe challenges in urbanization and housing, making planned urban development one of their top priorities.
"The Democratic Republic of the Congo has a population of approximately 100 million people, and our urban planning challenges are immense. We aim for better-planned, well-thought-out, and properly managed urbanization. We want to put an end to the unregulated urban sprawl observed in many African cities," he said.
He added that participating in WUF13 provides a vital opportunity to draw on the expertise of other nations:--
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment