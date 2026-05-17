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Congo Intends To Benefit From Azerbaijan's Urban Planning Experience - Minister (Exclusive)

Congo Intends To Benefit From Azerbaijan's Urban Planning Experience - Minister (Exclusive)


2026-05-17 03:02:35
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. Azerbaijan is establishing an important development model in the field of urban planning, ​Alexis Gisaro, Minister of Infrastructure and Public Works of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), told Trend on the sidelines of WUF13 in Baku.

​The minister stated that his country faces severe challenges in urbanization and housing, making planned urban development one of their top priorities.

​"The Democratic Republic of the Congo has a population of approximately 100 million people, and our urban planning challenges are immense. We aim for better-planned, well-thought-out, and properly managed urbanization. We want to put an end to the unregulated urban sprawl observed in many African cities," he said.

​He added that participating in WUF13 provides a vital opportunity to draw on the expertise of other nations:

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