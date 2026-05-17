Green Spaces In Azerbaijan Rise From 13% To Nearly 38% - Anar Guliyev
"As a continuation of the work carried out in this direction, Azerbaijan-in partnership with the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat), the International Organization for Migration (IOM), and the Baku Climate and Peace Hub-plans to launch an initiative during WUF13 for a safe return package titled 'Smart Sustainable Settlements'," he stated.
According to him, the project aims to support the implementation of internationally recognized standards for sustainable recovery and reconstruction.
Guliyev noted that Azerbaijan intends to actively contribute to global discussions through sustainable reconstruction, climate-sensitive planning, digital transformation, and inclusive spatial development.--
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