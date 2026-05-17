UN Official Highlights Next Decate As Critical For New Urban Agenda

​He noted that the international community must transition from discussions to the practical execution of commitments under the New Urban Agenda, emphasizing the urgent need to strengthen partnerships, enhance multi-level governance, and expand access to development financing for both cities and nations.

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