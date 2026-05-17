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UN Official Highlights Next Decate As Critical For New Urban Agenda

UN Official Highlights Next Decate As Critical For New Urban Agenda


2026-05-17 03:02:35
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. The next decade will be critical for the global implementation of the New Urban Agenda, Guy Ryder, Under-Secretary-General for Policy at the United Nations Executive Office of the Secretary-General, said during the Ministerial Meeting held within the framework of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku, Trend reports.

​He noted that the international community must transition from discussions to the practical execution of commitments under the New Urban Agenda, emphasizing the urgent need to strengthen partnerships, enhance multi-level governance, and expand access to development financing for both cities and nations.

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