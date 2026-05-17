Amman Municipality Launches Online Valet, Parking Permit Service

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 17 (Petra) -- In a move aimed at improving traffic management and tightening oversight of valet parking operations, the Greater Amman Municipality has launched a fully online system for issuing valet and parking permits through its official website.

The new platform is designed to streamline the licensing process for businesses while addressing long-standing issues related to unregulated valet services, sidewalk misuse, and traffic disruption in busy commercial areas across the capital.

Chairman of the municipality's committee, Yousef Shawarbeh, said the initiative forms part of Amman's broader digital transformation efforts and will help ensure that valet operators comply with legal and safety standards. He added that the system will also strengthen monitoring of unauthorized operators and reduce practices that negatively affect public spaces and traffic flow.

Under the new regulations, valet companies and commercial establishments applying for permits must provide an approved parking location, obtain security clearances and clean criminal records for employees, adopt unified staff uniforms, and secure insurance coverage against potential traffic incidents.

The municipality noted that the service is electronically linked with the Ministry of Interior and the Public Security Directorate to facilitate verification procedures and improve coordination between government agencies.

It also confirmed that inspection campaigns will continue across the city, with legal action to be taken against businesses and operators offering valet services without the necessary permits.

//Petra// WH