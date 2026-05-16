TCS Scales Up 'Human+AI' Strategy Amid Enterprise AI Push: Chairman N Chandrasekaran

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 16 (IANS) India's leading software services provider, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), is repositioning itself as an AI and digital transformation partner as it sharpens focus on full-stack artificial intelligence solutions across industries, Chairman N Chandrasekaran has said.

In a message to shareholders in the company's FY26 annual report, Chandrasekaran said enterprises are rapidly accelerating adoption of generative and agentic AI technologies.

TCS also scaled up execution of its 'Human + AI' operating model and expanded its industry-specific agent marketplace during the fiscal year, he noted.

According to Chandrasekaran, AI is evolving from being merely a technology layer to becoming the“infrastructure of intelligence” for businesses.

He said enterprises are expected to increasingly move from AI pilot projects to large-scale deployment, embedding AI into core business operations, supply chains and decision-making processes.

TCS generated annualised revenue of $2.3 billion from AI services during FY26, while its new-age services portfolio -- including cloud, data, enterprise solutions and cyber security -- contributed $11.5 billion in annualised revenue.

The company reported total revenue of $30 billion for FY26 and secured deal wins with a total contract value of $40.7 billion during the year.

During FY26, TCS expanded into the data centre business and acquired firms to strengthen capabilities linked to AI infrastructure and adjacent technologies.

The company recently launched 'HyperVault', an AI infrastructure platform developed in partnership with TPG.

Chandrasekaran said India is emerging as a strategic alternative destination for AI infrastructure amid rising global constraints related to power, computing capacity and geography.

TCS is building what it claims will be India's first AI-focused high-density data centre, with rack density exceeding 160 KW.

TCS CEO and Managing Director K Krithivasan said FY27 would be a pivotal year for the company as it aims to become the world's largest AI-led technology services company.

Krithivasan added that TCS plans to build industry-specific AI systems, strengthen its AI infrastructure offerings through partnerships and develop secure and resilient sovereign AI infrastructure capabilities.