Saudi Supreme Court Calls For Sighting Of Dhu Al-Hijjah Crescent On Sunday

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 16 (Petra) -- The Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia called on residents across the Kingdom on Saturday to sight the crescent moon of the holy month of Dhu al-Hijjah on Sunday evening.

According to the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the Supreme Court issued a statement requesting that anyone who sights the crescent moon, whether with the naked eye or through binoculars, report their sighting to the nearest court to register their testimony or contact the nearest official center for assistance in reaching a court.

The sighting of the crescent moon determines the official beginning of Dhu al-Hijjah, the twelfth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, which marks the commencement of the annual Hajj pilgrimage rituals and sets the date for Eid al-Adha.

//Petra// AF