Jordanian Youth In US Launch Initiative To Promote National Products During World Cup

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - A group of young Jordanians based in the US has launched a national initiative aimed at promoting Jordanian products in international markets during the FIFA World Cup2026, in an effort to transform the global sporting event into a long-term economic and marketing opportunity for Jordanian exports.

The initiative, launched from New Jersey, seeks to strengthen the presence of Jordanian products in the US market through e-commerce platforms, digital marketing campaigns and partnerships with Jordanian and Arab communities across the United States.

Organisers said the project is built around the concept of“economic soft power,” presenting Jordanian products as representatives of the Kingdom's cultural identity, quality and heritage in international markets.

Drawn in Group J, Jordan faces a formidable challenge against reigning champions Argentina national football team, alongside Algeria national football team and Austria national football team. Their opening match is scheduled on June 16 against Austria, followed by fixtures against Algeria on June 22 and Argentina on June 27.

Ali AlQudah, general coordinator of the initiative, said that the idea emerged from discussions among Jordanian youth abroad on how Jordan's historic qualification for the World Cup could become more than a sporting achievement.

“The World Cup offers Jordan unprecedented global visibility,” Qudah said.“We believe this moment should also be used to introduce Jordanian products, businesses and entrepreneurs to wider international audiences.”

He added that the initiative aims to create sustainable economic opportunities beyond the tournament itself by helping Jordanian producers access new markets through modern branding and digital commerce tools.

According to Qudah, the team is currently developing a specialised digital platform to connect Jordanian food, agricultural and heritage products with consumers in the US, while also supporting logistics, promotion and distribution efforts.

“We are focusing on Jordanian products that reflect the country's identity, quality and export potential. This includes food and agricultural products such as olive oil, zaatar, sumac, dates, herbs, spices, traditional food products, Dead Sea products, handicrafts, and heritage-based items that tell a story about Jordan,” he told The Jordan Times.

Qudah said that the initiative started with a small group of four Jordanian youth in New Jersey and is now expanding through volunteers, community members, business owners and media professionals across different US states, adding that there are currently eight volunteers.

“We expect the number of volunteers to grow significantly as we move closer to the World Cup and as the campaign becomes more visible among Jordanian and Arab-American communities,” the 33-year-old noted.

The coordinator said that there are initial discussions and networking efforts with individuals and businesses connected to distribution, retail and e-commerce in the US.

“The goal is to build practical partnerships that can help Jordanian products reach consumers through online platforms, specialty stores, Arab-American markets and community-based distribution channels.”

Asked about the tourist aspect of the initiative, Qudah said that when people discover Jordanian olive oil, food, heritage products or handmade items, they also discover the places behind them, such as Ajloun, Petra, Jerash, Wadi Rum, and the Dead Sea.

“Our message is that Jordan is not only a football story in 2026, but also a destination for tourism, investment, culture and trade.”

Khaldoun Alqudah, a member of the initiative, said that Jordan's qualification meant a lot to him personally as a Jordanian living abroad.“It gave me a strong sense of pride, unity, and connection to my country.”

“I think diaspora youth are well suited for this initiative because they understand both cultures and can build bridges between them. They can share the real image of Jordan while staying connected to their roots and identity,” Khaldoun told The Jordan Times.

Ordinary Jordanians and businesses can contribute to this initiative by supporting local events, sharing positive stories about Jordan, promoting Jordanian culture and products, and encouraging cultural exchange, he said, adding that even small efforts can help create a stronger and more positive image of Jordan internationally.