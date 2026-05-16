14 New Members Sworn Into Jordan Press Association

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 16 (Petra) -- Fourteen new journalists took the legal oath on Saturday before the council of the Jordan Press Association (JPA), completing their membership procedures to practice the profession in accordance with the law and journalistic ethics.

During the swearing-in ceremony, JPA President Tareq Al-Momani emphasized that journalism will always remain a national mission and a moral responsibility before being a career. He stressed the importance of practicing journalism with a sense of responsible freedom that adheres to the truth, protects national interests, and enhances public awareness.

Al-Momani stated that the current landscape requires greater professionalism and commitment from the press community to counter disinformation campaigns, rumors, and unprofessional content. He asserted that true journalists serve as the first line of defense for the truth, reaffirming the association's ongoing commitment to protecting the profession and combating all forms of impersonation and malpractice.

He added that taking the legal oath marks a significant milestone in a journalist's career, carrying the responsibility of upholding professional ethics and respecting the public's right to receive accurate and reliable information. He called on the new members to consistently serve as a voice for the truth and to reflect the professional and responsible image of Jordanian media.

The newly sworn-in members are: Oday Al-Hunaiti, Rana Al-Namrat, Adel Al-Tarawneh, Amal Al-Dahoun, Heba Ramadan, Moatasem Al-Bawarid, Khaled Al-Zoubi, Dima Al-Daqs, Mai Al-Anati, Yazeed Al-Froukh, Fadi Al-Hamarneh, Mohammad Al-Hasani, Abdul Rahman Al-Balawneh, and Israa Al-Hamad.

//Petra// AF