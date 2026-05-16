UAE Lottery: Two Players Take Home Dh100,000 Check Winning Ids

The UAE Lottery announced the results of its Lucky Day draw number 260516 as players took part in the game's twice-weekly schedule.

Here are today's Lucky Day numbers and the Lucky Month number:

Days:12, 14, 17, 18, 20 and 24

Lucky Month: 7

No winner was recorded for the Dh30 million jackpot or the Dh5 million second prize. Two people took home Dh100,000 after they managed to match five

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Three players also won Dh50,000 each under the Lucky Chance feature.

Their winning IDs were:

AX2216481

BZ5027000

AP1481503

Lucky Day draws are now held every Wednesday and Saturday, offering players two opportunities each week to win prizes under the revised format .

UAE Lottery announces Lucky Day draw winners, check winning IDs UAE Lottery: 4,034 players win in Lucky Day draw; check your numbers