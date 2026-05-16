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UAE Lottery: Two Players Take Home Dh100,000 Check Winning Ids

UAE Lottery: Two Players Take Home Dh100,000 Check Winning Ids


2026-05-16 02:50:48
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

No winner was recorded for the Dh30 million jackpot or the Dh5 million second prize
    By: Meher Dhanjal

    The UAE Lottery announced the results of its Lucky Day draw number 260516 as players took part in the game's twice-weekly schedule.

    Here are today's Lucky Day numbers and the Lucky Month number:

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    Days:12, 14, 17, 18, 20 and 24

    Lucky Month: 7

    No winner was recorded for the Dh30 million jackpot or the Dh5 million second prize. Two people took home Dh100,000 after they managed to match five

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    Three players also won Dh50,000 each under the Lucky Chance feature.

    Their winning IDs were:

    AX2216481

    BZ5027000

    AP1481503

    Lucky Day draws are now held every Wednesday and Saturday, offering players two opportunities each week to win prizes under the revised format .

    ALSO READ
      UAE Lottery announces Lucky Day draw winners, check winning IDs UAE Lottery: 4,034 players win in Lucky Day draw; check your numbers

    MENAFN16052026000049011007ID1111125516



Khaleej Times

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