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UN Chief Commends Jordan Over 1,600-Detainee Yemen Deal

UN Chief Commends Jordan Over 1,600-Detainee Yemen Deal


2026-05-16 03:04:18
(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - UN Secretary-General António Guterres on Friday commended Jordan for hosting and facilitating Yemeni negotiations in Amman, which led to an agreement between the warring parties to release more than 1,600 detainees held in connection with the conflict.

In a statement, Guterres said the deal represents the largest prisoner-exchange agreement since the outbreak of the conflict. He noted that it“comes as a result of weeks of direct negotiations in Amman under the auspices of the UN Special Envoy for Yemen”.

The UN chief also expressed appreciation to the Sultanate of Oman and Switzerland for hosting earlier rounds of talks on the same issue.

He called on the parties to expedite the implementation of the agreement in cooperation with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), in order to facilitate the swift reunification of families.

Guterres also urged additional releases in line with the 2018 Stockholm Agreement, under which the parties committed to the release of all conflict-related detainees on an“all-for-all” basis.

He also called the Yemeni government and the Houthis to build on the momentum generated by Thursday's agreement and to engage constructively with his Special Envoy towards a comprehensive political process aimed at achieving a just and lasting peace in Yemen.

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Jordan Times

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