Crown Prince, Princess Rajwa Attend Artificial Intelligence Session At Tawasol 2026 Forum

MENAFN - Jordan Times) DEAD SEA - HRH Crown Prince Hussein and HRH Princess Rajwa attended the Tawasol 2026 forum on Saturday, where they participated in a panel discussion focusing on the impact of artificial intelligence technologies on sectoral productivity.

Speaking at the panel discussion, the Crown Prince emphasised the importance of keeping pace with technological developments, which utilise artificial intelligence as a key driver of efficiency and productivity, according to a Royal Court statement.

His Royal Highness underscored the need to develop applications that utilise AI in both the public and private sectors, highlighting the importance of the new generation of AI in improving performance efficiency.

The Crown Prince also noted the importance of developing national programmes, particularly educational ones, to keep pace with global modernisation by tapping into the large pool of qualified Jordanian talent.

The forum, organised by the Crown Prince Foundation and held under the patronage of His Royal Highness, featured an interactive exhibition highlighting the CPF's journey and its role in reflecting young people's aspirations for shaping the future, as well as showcasing their achievements and contributions to national development through its 27 branches across the Kingdom.

The Tawasol 2026 forum, held under the theme Visions for Tomorrow's Opportunities, also featured panel discussions covering a range of topics, including digital media, the economy, programming, and opportunities in emerging technological sectors.