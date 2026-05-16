7 Injured As Driver In Italian City Runs Over Pedestrians
Early eyewitness accounts said the driver, aged in his 30s, apparently "aimed for the sidewalk, hitting a bike, then crashed while slamming head-on into a woman, badly hurt with both legs crushed," mayor Massimo Mezzetti told local media and the ANSA news agency.Recommended For You
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"He was seen with a knife in his hand, but he didn't manage to stab anyone. It seems like he was trying to hit someone," the mayor said.
He added that the circumstances of the incident were still unclear.
"We need to understand what's behind this act. But it was a dramatic event. I am deeply shaken. Whatever it was, it was extremely serious. If it turns out to be an attack, that would be even more serious," Mezzetti said.ALSO READ
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