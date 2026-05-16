Safadi Meets Estonian, Latvian Presidents, Discusses Cooperation, Regional Developments

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi on Saturday met Estonian President Alar Karis during an official visit to Estonia.

Safadi conveyed the greetings of His Majesty King Abdullah to the Estonian president during discussions focused on enhancing bilateral relations and reviewing regional developments, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

The Estonian president, in turn, asked Safadi to convey his greetings to His Majesty, expressing Estonia's keenness to strengthen cooperation with the Kingdom across various fields.

Safadi also held separate talks with Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal and Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna.

Discussions with Michal and Tsahkna focused on expanding cooperation in information technology, tourism, investment, cybersecurity, and defence industries.

The talks also underscored the importance of strengthening ties between the private sectors of both countries, the statement said.

Estonian officials reiterated their commitment to deepening relations with Jordan both bilaterally and within the framework of the EU.

Safadi and Tsahkna also discussed efforts to de-escalate regional tensions and restore calm on foundations that ensure lasting security and stability.

Safadi briefed his Estonian counterpart on the deteriorating situation in the occupied West Bank, resulting from illegal Israeli measures that undermine the two-state solution and prospects for a just and comprehensive peace.

The two ministers also discussed the situation in Gaza, where a humanitarian crisis continues amid limited aid access. Safadi stressed the need to fully implement all provisions of the US president's plan for Gaza.

Talks also covered efforts to restore stability in Lebanon, support reconstruction in Syria, and developments in Ukraine.

Also onn Saturday, Safadi also participated in a panel discussion at the Lennart Meri Conference titled“The Path Forward”, alongside President of Montenegro Jakov Milatović and President of Moldova Maia Sandu.

He said Jordan has weathered successive regional crises while maintaining stability and consistent policy positions, citing the Palestinian issue, the wars in Iraq and Syria, and current regional tensions involving Iran.

Safadi noted that Jordan is the world's largest refugee-hosting country relative to population, adding that the Kingdom has absorbed major shocks through flexible policies and programmes designed to mitigate their impact while preserving stability.

He said that Jordan has maintained stability and continued economic growth, while advancing economic, social, and investment reforms.

He pointed to major national projects aimed at meeting development needs, including water and railway initiatives linking the Arabian Gulf with Jordan, Syria, Turkey, and Europe.

Safadi underscored that building partnerships remains a cornerstone of Jordan's foreign policy, noting that while the Kingdom is not seeking EU membership, it has developed strong partnerships with the EU, in addition to free trade agreements with Canada and the US.

Safadi reiterated the need to end the Palestinian-Israeli conflict on the basis of the two-state solution, describing it as the only path to lasting regional security and to ensuring both Israeli security and Palestinian statehood.

He added that Syria is beginning to recover after 14 years of conflict, stressing the importance of investing in new partnerships to support its stability, which he said is vital for the wider region.

On Friday, Safadi met Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs in Riga, where he conveyed the greetings of His Majesty King Abdullah and reaffirmed the Kingdom's keenness to strengthen ties with Latvia.

The Latvian president, in turn, asked Safadi to convey his greetings to His Majesty, expressing his country's interest in expanding cooperation with Jordan across various fields.

The meeting addressed ways to enhance cooperation in economic, trade, investment, education, and health sectors, in addition to regional and international developments of mutual concern.

Safadi also held talks with Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže, focusing on prospects for expanding cooperation within the framework of the EU.

The two sides agreed to identify priority areas for cooperation and the necessary steps to boost ties, including in defence industries and security, while stressing the importance of continued EU-level coordination.

Both sides agreed to hold the first round of political consultations at the earliest opportunity and to develop a roadmap for enhancing cooperation in promising sectors and strengthening private-sector linkages.

They also discussed regional developments and efforts to de-escalate tensions and restore lasting security and stability. Safadi highlighted Latvia's role as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council in supporting international peace efforts.

Safadi is scheduled to meet on Sunday with representatives of the Estonian private sector in key industries to brief them on Jordan's investment environment.

He will then depart for Lithuania, the third stop of his Baltic tour, which began with a visit to Latvia.