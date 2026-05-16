Israel, Lebanon Agree To Extend Ceasefire By 45 Days
“The April 16 cessation of hostilities will be extended by 45 days to enable further progress,” US State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott said on X, adding that the talks aimed at resolving decades of conflict between the two countries had been“highly productive.” The ceasefire had been due to expire on Sunday.
According to Reuters, both the Lebanese and Israeli delegations issued positive statements following the talks.
Israel's bombing campaign and ground invasion in southern Lebanon displaced around 1.2 million people before US President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire last month after initial talks between the two countries' ambassadors in Washington.
Despite the truce, Hezbollah and Israel have continued exchanging attacks, mainly in southern Lebanon, where Israeli forces maintain a self-declared security zone.
The US-led mediation efforts between Lebanon and Israel are taking place alongside diplomatic initiatives aimed at ending the US-Iran conflict. Iran has said that ending Israel's war in Lebanon is among its conditions for reaching a broader agreement over the wider regional conflict.
PAN monitor/sa
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