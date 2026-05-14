Iqibla Escorts The 2026 Hajj: Technology Empowers The Path Of Faith

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- On May 14, 2026, the global Muslim Hajj season is approaching, and the Hajj band created by iQibla, has become the "science and technology guardian" of millions of pilgrims with its full-dimensional functions that accurately adapt to the needs of Hajj, and uses innovative technology to build a solid safety line for the road of sacred faith.Anchoring the core pain points of Hajj, the Hajj band has become a rigid equipmentDuring the Hajj, high temperatures, dense crowds, and complex ritual processes make pilgrims always face the challenges of getting lost, health risks, and getting lost. Jacky Shao, founder of iQibla, said: "We have conducted in-depth research on the real needs of more than 10,000 Cpilgrims and found that safety, health, and navigation are the three core pain points, and the Hajj band was born to solve these problems.”

This smart band designed for Hajj integrates four core functions:

 Precise navigation and anti-loss: Built-in high-precision GPS positioning, which can display the current location in real time, with the Mecca direction guidance function, no matter in any ceremonial site such as Mina Valley or Mount Arafat, you can quickly locate the direction of the Qibla; It supports sharing location with family and peers, and can view the group distribution with one click, completely solving the problem of being separated in the crowd.

 All-weather health monitoring: Real-time tracking of core health data such as heart rate, blood oxygen, body temperature, etc., automatic warning of heat stroke risk in high temperature environments, providing exclusive health protection for elderly pilgrims and patients with chronic diseases.

 Emergency rescue support: Equipped with a one-click SOS help-seeking function, long press the button to send a distress signal to the preset contact or command center, and synchronize accurate location information to ensure that rescue arrives quickly.

Fatima, a pilgrim from Indonesia, shared: "Last year in the Mina Valley, I delayed the ceremony because I couldn't find a companion, but this year with the Hajj band, I can not only share my location with my family in real time, but also remind me to rest in time, so I no longer have to worry about getting lost and suffering from heat stroke.”

The full-scenario product matrix covers the needs of the whole process of Hajj

In addition to the Hajj band bracelet, iQibla's full-scenario religious technology product matrix provides comprehensive support for pilgrims from pre-departure preparation to return:

 Classic smart Zikr Ring, lightweight design with IP67 waterproof performance, can accurately record the number of praises and remind the time of prayer, suitable for long-term wear during Hajj;Third-generation smart Zikr Ring, represented by JOOD 3 and JOOD3 AIR, has the world's first built-in Qibla direction function, and integrates innovative 9-channel Zikr, Touch control, nickname and Dhikr text display function, so that believers can easily and accurately complete religious ceremonies no matter where they are.

 Third-generation Muslim smart watch products, represented by the Qwatch S6, integrate religious features such as prayer time reminders and Quran player, and have added heart rate and blood oxygen monitoring functions, balancing religious practice with health management, becoming a“faith companion on the go” for believers. They are both practical smart devices and fashion wearable that express faith.

The third-generation children's smart watch, represented by the Qwatch aMan A2, features the world's first Salat detection function, while also combining Islamic cultural education, religious habit formation, and safety positioning functions. It supports real-time location tracking, adding an extra layer of safety for children in crowded Hajj scenes.

In a specialty Hajj store in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, the iQibla product section is crowded with people. The store owner introduced:“This year, sales of the Hajj band bracelet have increased fivefold compared to last year. Many pilgrims purchase the sets, including rings, bracelets, and watches together. They say that with these devices, performing Hajj is much safer and more reassuring.”

Technology empowers faith, ushering in a new era of religious technology.

As a leading brand in the global Muslim smart wearable market and the inventor of the smart Zikr Ring, iQibla has shipped over 4 million Zikr Ring products since launching its first one in 2021, with over 3 million registered users on the accompanying app. Its success is not only a victory for the product, but also a victory for the concept of“technology empowering faith.” Jacky Shao stated:“Our goal is not to make a simple electronic product, but to become a partner in the faith life of Muslims. In the future, we will continue to focus on the field of religious technology, using more innovative products to serve the 2 billion Muslims worldwide.”

As the 2026 Hajj approaches, iQibla's products are accompanying millions of pilgrims in completing their religious practice on the sacred land of Mecca. In the integration of technology and faith, iQIBLA is uniquely bringing convenience and peace of mind to the religious lives of Muslims worldwide.