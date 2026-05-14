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FAO Warns on Recycled Plastic Food Packaging Risks
(MENAFN) A new report from a UN food agency has highlighted rising concerns over the expanding use of recycled plastics in food packaging, noting that while the trend supports environmental sustainability goals, it may also introduce new risks related to chemical contamination.
According to the report, global efforts to make packaging more sustainable need to be matched with stricter safety standards and globally consistent regulations to ensure that food remains safe for consumption.
The findings come amid strong growth in the global food packaging industry, which is expanding rapidly alongside increasing demand for packaged and convenience foods. The market was valued at around $505.27 billion in 2024 and is expected to exceed $815 billion by 2030, driven by the popularity of ready-to-eat meals, bottled drinks, fast food, and other packaged products.
Food contact materials (FCMs), which include substances used in packaging that comes into direct contact with food, are described in the report as essential for maintaining food quality, extending shelf life, and reducing food waste. However, the widespread reliance on plastics—especially those with very long environmental lifespans—has also contributed significantly to global plastic pollution, pushing many industries to adopt more recycled materials.
The report also notes that although less than 10% of plastic waste worldwide is currently recycled, this proportion is expected to rise in the coming years. That shift, it warns, could raise additional concerns about chemical safety and contamination risks in materials used for food packaging.
According to the report, global efforts to make packaging more sustainable need to be matched with stricter safety standards and globally consistent regulations to ensure that food remains safe for consumption.
The findings come amid strong growth in the global food packaging industry, which is expanding rapidly alongside increasing demand for packaged and convenience foods. The market was valued at around $505.27 billion in 2024 and is expected to exceed $815 billion by 2030, driven by the popularity of ready-to-eat meals, bottled drinks, fast food, and other packaged products.
Food contact materials (FCMs), which include substances used in packaging that comes into direct contact with food, are described in the report as essential for maintaining food quality, extending shelf life, and reducing food waste. However, the widespread reliance on plastics—especially those with very long environmental lifespans—has also contributed significantly to global plastic pollution, pushing many industries to adopt more recycled materials.
The report also notes that although less than 10% of plastic waste worldwide is currently recycled, this proportion is expected to rise in the coming years. That shift, it warns, could raise additional concerns about chemical safety and contamination risks in materials used for food packaging.
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