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Italy Plans to Legalize Nuclear Power This Summer
(MENAFN) Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni announced Wednesday that her government intends to pass a legal framework this summer paving the way for a national nuclear revival — ending a ban that has been in place since the aftermath of the Chernobyl disaster nearly four decades ago.
Italy abandoned nuclear energy following a public referendum triggered by the 1986 Chernobyl catastrophe, making it one of the few major European economies to operate entirely without atomic power.
The planned comeback hinges on next-generation small modular reactors built and operated by private industry, with enabling legislation expected to clear parliament before the year is out. The government frames the push as a strategic bid to bolster Italy's energy independence and drive down costs — pressures it links directly to geopolitical turbulence, including the ongoing war involving Iran.
"Clearly, the situation we find ourselves in — with a particularly complex international economic framework and ongoing geopolitical tensions — is affecting growth, energy costs, the competitiveness of businesses and the purchasing power of households," Meloni told the Senate during a question-and-answer session.
The announcement triggered a divided response across the chamber.
Carlo Calenda, leader of the centrist Azione party, broadly endorsed the government's energy focus but cautioned that the depth of the crisis demanded a far more sweeping industrial strategy, warning that piecemeal measures would fall short.
Five Star Movement's Stefano Patuanelli challenged the logic of small modular reactors outright, arguing the technology risks producing substantially greater volumes of nuclear waste while delivering electricity at steeper costs than readily available renewable alternatives.
Former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, head of Italia Viva, struck the sharpest tone, questioning the government's wider economic and geopolitical judgment and accusing it of being caught flat-footed by the scale of the energy crisis unfolding across the Middle East.
Broader opposition blocs also pressed for a more structured, cross-party response to the economic shockwaves from the conflict, with some lawmakers during the Senate debate floating the idea of a unified "control room" dedicated to coordinating energy and industrial policy.
Meloni appealed for political rivals to set aside point-scoring in favor of substantive dialogue on the country's long-term strategic direction.
"In a moment that is not easy, there should be less space for controversies and more room for concrete discussion on the major strategic issues concerning Italy," she said.
Italy abandoned nuclear energy following a public referendum triggered by the 1986 Chernobyl catastrophe, making it one of the few major European economies to operate entirely without atomic power.
The planned comeback hinges on next-generation small modular reactors built and operated by private industry, with enabling legislation expected to clear parliament before the year is out. The government frames the push as a strategic bid to bolster Italy's energy independence and drive down costs — pressures it links directly to geopolitical turbulence, including the ongoing war involving Iran.
"Clearly, the situation we find ourselves in — with a particularly complex international economic framework and ongoing geopolitical tensions — is affecting growth, energy costs, the competitiveness of businesses and the purchasing power of households," Meloni told the Senate during a question-and-answer session.
The announcement triggered a divided response across the chamber.
Carlo Calenda, leader of the centrist Azione party, broadly endorsed the government's energy focus but cautioned that the depth of the crisis demanded a far more sweeping industrial strategy, warning that piecemeal measures would fall short.
Five Star Movement's Stefano Patuanelli challenged the logic of small modular reactors outright, arguing the technology risks producing substantially greater volumes of nuclear waste while delivering electricity at steeper costs than readily available renewable alternatives.
Former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, head of Italia Viva, struck the sharpest tone, questioning the government's wider economic and geopolitical judgment and accusing it of being caught flat-footed by the scale of the energy crisis unfolding across the Middle East.
Broader opposition blocs also pressed for a more structured, cross-party response to the economic shockwaves from the conflict, with some lawmakers during the Senate debate floating the idea of a unified "control room" dedicated to coordinating energy and industrial policy.
Meloni appealed for political rivals to set aside point-scoring in favor of substantive dialogue on the country's long-term strategic direction.
"In a moment that is not easy, there should be less space for controversies and more room for concrete discussion on the major strategic issues concerning Italy," she said.
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