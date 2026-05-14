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US Navy Reroutes 67 Ships Under Iran Blockade
(MENAFN) The US military disclosed Wednesday that 67 commercial vessels have been turned away from Iranian ports under an ongoing American naval blockade — with forces resorting to warning shots earlier this week to enforce compliance.
"Four weeks ago, CENTCOM began implementing the blockade against ships entering and exiting Iran's ports," Central Command (CENTCOM) wrote on X, the US social media platform, adding that American forces have also "allowed 15 supporting humanitarian aid to pass, and disabled 4 to ensure compliance."
The enforcement is not without confrontation. Earlier this week, CENTCOM forces hailed two commercial vessels by radio before firing small arms warning shots, prompting both ships to reverse course — "clearly demonstrating that U.S. enforcement remains in full effect," the military said.
The blockade, in place since April 13, is the product of a dramatic escalation that began on Feb. 28, when the US and Israel launched coordinated strikes against Iran, setting off a chain reaction of Iranian retaliatory strikes against Israel and US-aligned Gulf states, along with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.
A ceasefire negotiated through Pakistani mediation took hold on April 8, though follow-on talks in Islamabad failed to yield a permanent settlement. US President Donald Trump subsequently declared the truce open-ended, even as naval pressure on Tehran has continued unabated.
The scale of the economic squeeze is significant. Last Friday, CENTCOM revealed that US forces had blocked 70 tankers from transiting in or out of Iranian ports — vessels with the combined capacity to carry more than 166 million barrels of Iranian oil, representing a potential market value exceeding $13 billion.
"Four weeks ago, CENTCOM began implementing the blockade against ships entering and exiting Iran's ports," Central Command (CENTCOM) wrote on X, the US social media platform, adding that American forces have also "allowed 15 supporting humanitarian aid to pass, and disabled 4 to ensure compliance."
The enforcement is not without confrontation. Earlier this week, CENTCOM forces hailed two commercial vessels by radio before firing small arms warning shots, prompting both ships to reverse course — "clearly demonstrating that U.S. enforcement remains in full effect," the military said.
The blockade, in place since April 13, is the product of a dramatic escalation that began on Feb. 28, when the US and Israel launched coordinated strikes against Iran, setting off a chain reaction of Iranian retaliatory strikes against Israel and US-aligned Gulf states, along with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.
A ceasefire negotiated through Pakistani mediation took hold on April 8, though follow-on talks in Islamabad failed to yield a permanent settlement. US President Donald Trump subsequently declared the truce open-ended, even as naval pressure on Tehran has continued unabated.
The scale of the economic squeeze is significant. Last Friday, CENTCOM revealed that US forces had blocked 70 tankers from transiting in or out of Iranian ports — vessels with the combined capacity to carry more than 166 million barrels of Iranian oil, representing a potential market value exceeding $13 billion.
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